2023 Safety (Underclassman)

Jaylon Carlies was pummeling fools against Georgia. When he comes in for a tackle - he’s coming with bad intentions. A true enforcer at 6’3”, 219 pounds.



The only issue is that he tends to go for a big hit instead of wrapping up. He doesn’t always bring his feet when he tackles. He’s a converted offensive player (WR in high school) but once he learns how to bring his feet and wrap up when tackling - look out.



He has Kam Chancellor potential. He’s the most physical player on the field in any game he plays.