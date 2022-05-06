2023 Tight End (Underclassman)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Michael Mayer / Notre Dame / 6’5”, 251
2. Darnell Washington / Georgia / 6’7”, 265
3. Jaheim Bell / S. Carolina / 6’3”, 230
4. Brenton Strange / Penn St. / 6’3”, 250
5. Isaac Rex / BYU / 6’6”, 247
6. Arik Gilbert / Georgia / 6’5”, 248
7. Benjamin Yurosek / Stanford / 6’5”, 235
8. Keaton Upshaw / Kentucky / 6’6”, 245
9. Joel Wilson / C. Michigan / 6’4”, 250
10. Zack Kuntz / Old Dominion / 6’8”, 245
11. Joshua Simon / W. Kentucky / 6’5”, 240
12. Luke Lachey** / Iowa / 6’6”, 248
13. Dallin Holker / BYU / 6’5”, 225
14. Blake Whiteheart / Wake Forest / 6’4”, 240
15. Clay Cundiff / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 244
16. Theo Johnson / Penn St. / 6’6”, 256
17. Maliq Carr** / Michigan St. / 6’5”, 245
18. Kamari Morales / N. Carolina / 6’2”, 245
19. Corey Dyches / Maryland / 6’2”, 220
20. Rivaldo Fairweather / FIU / 6’5”, 245
21. Baylor Cupp / Texas Tech / 6’7”, 245 [Transferred from Texas A&M]
22. Lincoln Sefcik / S. Alabama / 6’3”, 235
23. Deyunkrea Lewis / Troy / 6’3”, 242
