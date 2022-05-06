 2023 Tight End (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Tight End (Underclassman)

1. Michael Mayer / Notre Dame / 6’5”, 251

1651837684652.png


2. Darnell Washington / Georgia / 6’7”, 265

3. Jaheim Bell / S. Carolina / 6’3”, 230

4. Brenton Strange / Penn St. / 6’3”, 250

5. Isaac Rex / BYU / 6’6”, 247

6. Arik Gilbert / Georgia / 6’5”, 248

7. Benjamin Yurosek / Stanford / 6’5”, 235

1651837873446.jpeg


8. Keaton Upshaw / Kentucky / 6’6”, 245

9. Joel Wilson / C. Michigan / 6’4”, 250

10. Zack Kuntz / Old Dominion / 6’8”, 245

1651838017314.jpeg


11. Joshua Simon / W. Kentucky / 6’5”, 240

12. Luke Lachey** / Iowa / 6’6”, 248

13. Dallin Holker / BYU / 6’5”, 225

14. Blake Whiteheart / Wake Forest / 6’4”, 240

15. Clay Cundiff / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 244

16. Theo Johnson / Penn St. / 6’6”, 256

17. Maliq Carr** / Michigan St. / 6’5”, 245

18. Kamari Morales / N. Carolina / 6’2”, 245

19. Corey Dyches / Maryland / 6’2”, 220

20. Rivaldo Fairweather / FIU / 6’5”, 245

21. Baylor Cupp / Texas Tech / 6’7”, 245 [Transferred from Texas A&M]

22. Lincoln Sefcik / S. Alabama / 6’3”, 235

23. Deyunkrea Lewis / Troy / 6’3”, 242
 
Depending on how Gesicki does in the new offense, TE could be a position the Fins target next Draft.

Not a fan of TE in R1 but Mayer is a pretty strong prospect.
 
Watched Bell's highlights, and I was blown away by his athleticism and coordination. Watched a couple games, and SC used him as a rotational player. Their receivers and TE's aren't awful or anything, but none looked anywhere near as dynamic as Bell.

Against Georgia, he was on the bench more than the field. I prefer more traditional TE's, but if I'm going to consider an H-back type, I want them to be explosive like Bell. Very interested to see if he can be a more consistent contributor in 2022. To his credit, his yards per route run in 2021 would look good for a WR.
 
How is Gilbert as a blocker?

Is he a bona fide two way TE or more of a super Gesicki?

Based on Kittle at SF we can assume McDaniel prefers a more physical TE who can block in the run game and downfield as well.
 
That is what i thought.

He is going to be a weapon in the NFL for sure but maybe not a fit in Miami.

They likely won't be drafting high enough to get him anyway.

I am curious to see how McDaniel uses Gesicki this year, if he thrives in the new offense he will be in line for a big extension or FA $$$$ elsewhere.The fact that they tagged him shows they did not want to lose him this year but I have not herd any talk about signing him long term like there has been with Wilkins.
 
With Gilbert and Bowers UGA is going to have the best pair of TE since back when Miami had Shockey with Winslow backing him up.

I know Winslow did not really play until after Shockey went to the NFL but Miami had two monster college TE's on the same depth chart at least.

IF Gilbert returns to his previous form how do you defend them when they are both out there?
 
With Gilbert and Bowers UGA is going to have the best pair of TE since back when Miami had Shockey with Winslow backing him up.

I know Winslow did not really play until after Shockey went to the NFL but Miami had two monster college TE's on the same depth chart at least.

Bowers is the guy. Already can't defend him and he was just a true freshman last year.

Although when you thrown in Darnell Washington and the other true freshman this year by the name of Oscar Delp - who looks like a carbon copy of Bowers in the spring game - Georgia is the only team in any league at any level that could literally run 14 personnel as their featured offense. The only reason they aren't going to do it is to keep wide receivers out of the transfer portal.

All 4 of those TE's could start for any team in the country.
 
Bowers had one of the more impressive true freshman seasons that I can remember.

To play as well as he did in his first year of college in the frickin SEC was amazing.

He may not need to get any better to be a future NFL star but if he does improve it will be unfair.
 
I have a ton of respect for Darnell for not transferring. I think he has a lot of untapped potential as a pass catcher and it’s gonna be hard for him to get the touches he could elsewhere. Great blocker though and he seems like a guy who could be better in the nfl than college
 
With Gilbert and Bowers UGA is going to have the best pair of TE since back when Miami had Shockey with Winslow backing him up.
Bowers is another NorCal kid I had the privilege of following in HS. Glad to see the success he’s already having and he’s just going to get better.
 
It will be interesting to see if Lincoln Riley can keep more of the California talent home than previous regimes have down.

I think he is going to return the Trojans to Pete Carroll type glory.

It is good for college football when USC and Notre Dame are good.

We need Michigan(which appears to be on the way back after last year) and Texas, FSU and Miami to get back as well.

OH ST, Bama, Clemson and now UGA need more competition, although there just may not be enough talent to have 7-8 real powers at the top at the same time.

But it sure would make the College Football Playoff more interesting.
 
Not only is Gesicki playing on the tag but Shaheen is also a FA next year. We'll be left with Smythe, Long and Cethan Carter at TE after this season if Carter even makes it into the season.
 
