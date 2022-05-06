2023 Tight End (Underclassman)

It will be interesting to see if Lincoln Riley can keep more of the California talent home than previous regimes have down.



I think he is going to return the Trojans to Pete Carroll type glory.



It is good for college football when USC and Notre Dame are good.



We need Michigan(which appears to be on the way back after last year) and Texas, FSU and Miami to get back as well.



OH ST, Bama, Clemson and now UGA need more competition, although there just may not be enough talent to have 7-8 real powers at the top at the same time.



But it sure would make the College Football Playoff more interesting.