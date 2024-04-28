2024 best value draft classes; Dolphins #2

HCE
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2012
- Messages
- 80
- Reaction score
- 313
Full article: https://www.sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/nfl-draft-grades-analysis-draft-capital-2024/
Only time will tell how a draft class pans out, but it's always nice to feel like you got a "steal" and the Dolphins were the second best "thieves" this year.
Explanation of methodology used, quoted from article:
Only time will tell how a draft class pans out, but it's always nice to feel like you got a "steal" and the Dolphins were the second best "thieves" this year.
Explanation of methodology used, quoted from article:
The methodology I like to use incorporates consensus mock drafts from Ben Robinson and consensus big boards assembled by Arif Hasan.
Assigning draft capital to each pick using those sources, we can compare the total draft capital used to draft a player at a particular point in the draft relative to what was expected.