2024 Cap Space Explanations

Salary cap expected to exceed $240 million for 2024 season The salary cap for the 2024 season is likely to land north of $240 million, up from $224.8 million per club this year, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.

Miami Dolphins Brandon Shore serves as senior vice president of football & business administration for the Miami Dolphins, a role he has held since 2021. The 2023 season marks his 14th year with the club, where he has served in various capacities to now oversee the

14 former Dolphins make up over $15 million in dead cap entering 2023 Who does Miami have on the books that no longer play for them?

It is not doom and gloom. Please do this.1. Get a beer, vodka, edible, tea.2. Go here. SEe that big ugly red number, terrifying. We are so f*cked. *Wiggles fingers spookily*3. This is the shifting number so far for the 2024 cap: $242mm. This is also expected to move up as we move forward.4. Now that we've established a grasp of the big bad number and how it may move and also where we CURRENTLY stand in relation, let's start with a general sense of what the Dolphins can shore up from easy moves. I am just using tweets here because it is a bit easier than going through every single contract. Perhaps if this thread requires we can go more in depth. This tweet explains simple moves.What is 5ReasonsSports? Very smart group of dudes who like reading contracts. Nerds. Doing things you don't want to.It basically says our easy picking restructures, things we can easily convert that will not cause future pain can free up 23mm for '24. Maximum restructures, where a lot of people start getting bent out of shape, we could buy the entire FA.Hopefully this one tweet will make you feel slightly better. If not and you do not know this man, meet Brandon Shore.Mr. Shore is the Dolphins cap guru. He is the reason we have not been in any kind of cap handcuffs, for well... Ever since he took over.So just in quick closing, we have plenty of space and that is without doing things like freeing up other things like Howard or Armsteads salaries or other things mentioned today. Plenty of space available guys to sign whomever we want.