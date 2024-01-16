 2024 Cap Space Explanations | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 Cap Space Explanations

It is not doom and gloom. Please do this.

1. Get a beer, vodka, edible, tea.
2. Go here. SEe that big ugly red number, terrifying. We are so f*cked. *Wiggles fingers spookily*

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap

Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player
overthecap.com
3. This is the shifting number so far for the 2024 cap: $242mm. This is also expected to move up as we move forward.
www.nfl.com

Salary cap expected to exceed $240 million for 2024 season

The salary cap for the 2024 season is likely to land north of $240 million, up from $224.8 million per club this year, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
4. Now that we've established a grasp of the big bad number and how it may move and also where we CURRENTLY stand in relation, let's start with a general sense of what the Dolphins can shore up from easy moves. I am just using tweets here because it is a bit easier than going through every single contract. Perhaps if this thread requires we can go more in depth. This tweet explains simple moves.



What is 5ReasonsSports? Very smart group of dudes who like reading contracts. Nerds. Doing things you don't want to.


It basically says our easy picking restructures, things we can easily convert that will not cause future pain can free up 23mm for '24. Maximum restructures, where a lot of people start getting bent out of shape, we could buy the entire FA.

Hopefully this one tweet will make you feel slightly better. If not and you do not know this man, meet Brandon Shore.

www.miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins

Brandon Shore serves as senior vice president of football & business administration for the Miami Dolphins, a role he has held since 2021. The 2023 season marks his 14th year with the club, where he has served in various capacities to now oversee the
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

Mr. Shore is the Dolphins cap guru. He is the reason we have not been in any kind of cap handcuffs, for well... Ever since he took over.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

14 former Dolphins make up over $15 million in dead cap entering 2023

Who does Miami have on the books that no longer play for them?
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

So just in quick closing, we have plenty of space and that is without doing things like freeing up other things like Howard or Armsteads salaries or other things mentioned today. Plenty of space available guys to sign whomever we want.
 
Oh also, I forgot to mention. @Feverdream is the resident FH cap guru around here. I am just a padwan. If he so chooses, would love for him to pop in and explain much much more.
 
Thanks for putting this together. That 23 mil is nothing as we are 40 million ish over, even if the cap expands to 240 ish. I'd like to see which players would get restructured and how to get that extra 60 mil to make it up to 83 mil.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Thanks for putting this together. That 23 mil is nothing as we are 40 million ish over, even if the cap expands to 240 ish. I'd like to see which players would get restructured and how to get that extra 60 mil to make it up to 83 mil.
Click to expand...
Mindtornado said:
Great job. Great thread. Us laymen appreciate you.

Restructures though?
Click to expand...

Oh you guys want some more money????? Greedy bastards! Fine!

 
nicely done

That fisher contract and or decision to bring him leaves a mark
 
Mindtornado said:
Great job. Great thread. Us laymen appreciate you.

Restructures though?
Click to expand...
The reason I mention restructures is because it will be a mix this year. I know no one likes big restructures, but they are necessary sometimes. Contracts like Ramsey's. This one may be an albatross later on in life. I don't want to get into why or shoulds here. Just putting info out. There's a couple options on this site that are sure to cause some controversy, but again, just info on how we get space.


1standphins.com

How The Dolphins Can Get Under The Cap

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier , left, and head coach Mike McDaniel, right, speaks at a news conference during the NFL football draft Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the football team’s tr…
1standphins.com 1standphins.com

Max Restructure Jalen Ramsey

When Miami revised Ramsey’s contract after getting him from the Rams last off-season, they knew they would have some cap issues the following year. Luckily, they structured Ramsey’s contract to save $18.2 million this year without causing a huge impact on next year’s cap (just $6.1 million).

Cap space after restructuring Ramsey: $26.2 million
 
I just hope they clear enough space to tag and trade Wilkins
 
kangphin said:
I just hope they clear enough space to tag and trade Wilkins
Click to expand...
Im a big Wilkins fan, but I love this option for draft capital from some needy teams with good picks.

  • Round 1 (own pick)
  • Round 1 (from Houston Texans)
  • Round 2 (own pick)
  • Round 3 (own pick)
  • Round 3 (from Houston Texans)
  • Round 3 (from Tennessee Titans)
  • Round 4 (own)
  • Round 5 (own)
  • Round 5 (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Round 5 (from Houston Texans)
  • Round 7 (from New York Giants)
 
