2024 Declaration thread...

Penn State's DE Chop Robinson declared yesterday, which Lane Kiffin promptly congratulated with a tweet, since Ole Miss plays Penn State in their bowl game.



I just saw FSU's WR Johnny Wilson declared.



Caleb Williams official? I don't think so. Kirk Herbstreit said its not a given that Harrison Jr. will enter the draft. Which come on, we know he will. But honestly maybe the Patriots being at No.2 is giving him some second thoughts, although as I said yesterday, still makes sense for him to declare and then just sit out if New England takes him. I am sure if he communicates those thoughts to the Patriots FO, they wouldn't hesitate to pass on him and go another direction as opposed to having egg on their face. He has the power to do that and he absolutely should. Despite how upset "old timers" would get about it.



Haven't heard many others but I am sure I missed some of as I am focused on the NFL more this year, than the draft, unlike most years. What have you guys heard? Please let me know and I'll start a list. Found a couple on NFL.com.



Chop Robinson (Penn State DE)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson LB)

Nate Wiggins (Clemson CB)

Leonard Taylor (Miami DT)

Johnny Wilson (FSU WR)

Braelon Allen (Wisconsin RB)

Marist Liufau (Notre Dame LB)