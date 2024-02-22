2024 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 08-27-2024, 06:42 PM)

Nublar7
As free agency and the draft approaches, this is my annual thread trying to keep track of the roster coming and goings in depth chart form. This is obviously an evolving unofficial depth chart that could change multiple times a day as new players are added or sent packing. As always, if you see a player that isn't on here that should be, or if someone is out of place, please let me know. Thanks!