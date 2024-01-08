2024 Dolphins Opponents

phinfan13
With the loss to Bills, our 2024 opponents are now set:
Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals.
Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Colts, Texans, Browns, Rams, Seahawks, Packers.
10 games against teams with winning records, 7 who made the playoffs. Brutal.
