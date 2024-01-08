 2024 Dolphins Opponents | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 Dolphins Opponents

phinfan13

phinfan13

With the loss to Bills, our 2024 opponents are now set:

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals.
Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Colts, Texans, Browns, Rams, Seahawks, Packers.

10 games against teams with winning records, 7 who made the playoffs. Brutal.
 
So in other words, no excuse we should finish no worse than 11-7 like this season...

🙃
 
When you play 17 games what do you expect? That home schedule doesn’t look that ****ed up to me. 49ers and Bills the toughest.

But whatever. Schedule changes before the year and during the year as **** happens.
 
We will be hurt the entire year. So who cares. It happens every year except the year we tanked. 20 and 21 also not bad but 16, 17, 18, 22,23. Ridiculous injuries.

Starting to think McDaniel is soft like gase. Both their teams always hurt.
 
McCoach looks and talks strung out. After the scripted plays are used, he doesnt have a clue.
Hill has not been the same since the KC game.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
When you play 17 games what do you expect? That home schedule doesn’t look that ****ed up to me. 49ers and Bills the toughest.
I would add the Titans to that list, since we didn’t beat them this year. The Raiders gave us issues too, and I expect them to be better next year.

The road schedule though…
 
Would've been tougher if we won, no? Silver lining? (lol jk)

In all seriousness, that looks better than this year...
 
6-11
We aren't winning on the road next year
McDaniel will get canned

Idk what people are expecting to miraculously change w this guy
 
Welp, while mynst colleagues may not be too pleased about it! I for one appreciate the post of info!
 
Blah. Something to worry about next August or so. Whatever at this point.
 
MAn I get it! I really do!

But the forum is really unbelievable with negativity after a tough loss.
 
We'll start off 7-1, sneak in the playoffs at 10-7 and lose in a hostile environment to a team with real fans in round 1 like always.
 
