2024 Draft - Defensive Ranking

I think this will be my final BIG BOARD. Like every year, these are based on measurements, so mainly combine performances, and whoever is not listed is not on my Board.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Day 1
Kris Jenkins UM
Braden Fiske FSU
Casey Rogers ORE

Day 2
Maason Smith LSU
Jaden Crumedy MISS ST
Ruke Orhorhoro CLE

Day 3
Zion Logue UGA


EDGE

Day 1
Dallas Turner ALA
Jared Verse FSU

Day 2
Chop Robinson PSU
Laiatu Latu UCLA

Day 3
Chris Braswell ALA
Eric Watts UCON
Trajan Jeffcoat ARK
Brennan Jackson WAZZU


ILB

Day 2
Trevin Wallace UK
Edefuan Ulofoshio UW
Payton Wilson NCST

Day 3
Curtis Jacobs PSU


S

Day 3
Cole Bishop UTAH
Javon Bullard UGA
Jaylon Carlies MIZZ
Tykee Smith UGA
Dadrion Taylor Demerson TTU


CB

Day 2
Jarrian Jones FSU
Nehemiah Pritchett AUB
Quinyon Mitchell TOL
Max Melton RUT

Day 3
Marcellas Dial SC
 
