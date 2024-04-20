2024 Draft - Defensive Ranking

LargoFin
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2018
- Messages
- 7,240
- Reaction score
- 7,403
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Largo, Florida
I think this will be my final BIG BOARD. Like every year, these are based on measurements, so mainly combine performances, and whoever is not listed is not on my Board.
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Day 1
Kris Jenkins UM
Braden Fiske FSU
Casey Rogers ORE
Day 2
Maason Smith LSU
Jaden Crumedy MISS ST
Ruke Orhorhoro CLE
Day 3
Zion Logue UGA
EDGE
Day 1
Dallas Turner ALA
Jared Verse FSU
Day 2
Chop Robinson PSU
Laiatu Latu UCLA
Day 3
Chris Braswell ALA
Eric Watts UCON
Trajan Jeffcoat ARK
Brennan Jackson WAZZU
ILB
Day 2
Trevin Wallace UK
Edefuan Ulofoshio UW
Payton Wilson NCST
Day 3
Curtis Jacobs PSU
S
Day 3
Cole Bishop UTAH
Javon Bullard UGA
Jaylon Carlies MIZZ
Tykee Smith UGA
Dadrion Taylor Demerson TTU
CB
Day 2
Jarrian Jones FSU
Nehemiah Pritchett AUB
Quinyon Mitchell TOL
Max Melton RUT
Day 3
Marcellas Dial SC
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Day 1
Kris Jenkins UM
Braden Fiske FSU
Casey Rogers ORE
Day 2
Maason Smith LSU
Jaden Crumedy MISS ST
Ruke Orhorhoro CLE
Day 3
Zion Logue UGA
EDGE
Day 1
Dallas Turner ALA
Jared Verse FSU
Day 2
Chop Robinson PSU
Laiatu Latu UCLA
Day 3
Chris Braswell ALA
Eric Watts UCON
Trajan Jeffcoat ARK
Brennan Jackson WAZZU
ILB
Day 2
Trevin Wallace UK
Edefuan Ulofoshio UW
Payton Wilson NCST
Day 3
Curtis Jacobs PSU
S
Day 3
Cole Bishop UTAH
Javon Bullard UGA
Jaylon Carlies MIZZ
Tykee Smith UGA
Dadrion Taylor Demerson TTU
CB
Day 2
Jarrian Jones FSU
Nehemiah Pritchett AUB
Quinyon Mitchell TOL
Max Melton RUT
Day 3
Marcellas Dial SC