2024 Draft - Offensive Ranking

If they are not on the Big Board below, I am not interested.

QB

Day 1
Caleb Williams USC
Jayden Daniels LSU
Joe Milton TEN

Day 2
Michael Penix UW
Bo Nix ORE
Michael Pratt TUL

Day 3
Sam Hartman ND
Jordan Travis FSU
Tanner Mordecai WIS


WR

Day 1
Malik Nabers LSU

Day 2
Roman WIlson MICH
Hayden Hatten IDAHO

Day 3
Jermaine Burton ALA
Ryan Flournoy SE MIZZ
Brenden Rice USC
Troy Franklin ORE
Johnny Wilson FSU
Kaden Prather MD


TE

Day 1
Theo Johnson PSU

Day 2
Ben Sinnott KST

Day 3
Jaheem Bell (FB/TE) FSU


RB

Day 1
Isaac Guerendo LOU
Jaylen Wright TEN

Day 2
Kendall Milton UGA
Tyrone Tracy PUR

Day 3
George Holani BSU


LT

Day 1
Joe Alt ND (true tackle)
Frank Crum WYO (true tackle)
Kingsley Suamataia BYU (swing tackle, guard body)
Tylan Grable UCF (true tackle)

Day 2
Brandon Coleman TCU (true tackle)
Christian Jones TEX (guard body)
Tyler Guyton OU (true tackle)
Olu Fashanu PSU (true tackle)


RT

Day 1
Amarius Mims UGA (true tackle, left or right)
Roger Rosengarten UW (guard body)
Taliese Fuaga (true tackle)


IOL

Day 1
Graham Barton DUKE
Troy Fautanu UW (best position center)
Christian Haynes UCON (RG)
Tannor Bartolini WIS (center)

Day 2
Jordan Morgan AZ
Gottlieb Ayedzie MD
Jarrett Kingston USC
Matt Lee MIA (center)

Day 3/UDFA
Matthew Jones tOSU
Delmar Glaze MD
Isaiah Adams ILL
 
Not bad, but to not list Marvin Harrison Jr is just obnoxious.
 
