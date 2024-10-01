2024 Fins. Maybe it's what we needed.

We all have opinions.



Historically when the fins looked like they were going somewhere they never seemed to get the national airtime most of us thought they should. It's not a real thing, it's perceived. Living up and down the west coast for decades that meant many flex game pushed out the fins for local team coverage. It makes sense in a way. The west coast has plenty of teams and being on the west coast national coverage is shoddy anyway.



So this year fins have a Thursday night game and a Monday night game in the first four games of the season when everyone is still hyped about their team winning it all and the heat is on immediately. For those who want to blow the place up you may have gotten your wish.

Personally I hope it lights a fire but stops short of burning down the house.