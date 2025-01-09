2024 Free Agency scorecard. How did our front office do?

I touched upon this in another thread and belatedly realized it needed it's own home.



Last year, we went into the Free Agency portion of the season with very little money, yet most touts thought we did quite well. Let's do a deep dive.



Home Runs:

1) Jonnu Smith just set a Dolphins record for TE TDs, and added in 88 catches for 884 yards, and we got all this for... chuckle... 2 years/8.4m. This may have been the single best FA deal in the NFL last year. Home run Hell... it was a grand slam. ...and best of all, at 29, Jonnu probably has 5 years left as TEs tend to play longer than most positions.

2) Aaron Brewer. 3 years/21m. Theft. PFF has him in the top 10, and he was a freaking glove fit for our zone-blocking scheme... and maybe best of all, he's the first Center we've had in years that wasn't an injury risk. Barton? Never heard of him.



Triples:

1) Jordyn Brooks. The best ILB we've had in several years. 3 years/26m. Not quite theft, but this was a very, very solidifying signing. He's 27.



Doubles:

1) Kendall Fuller. Signed to be a two year bridge player for 2 years/15m. He was solid as our CB2. Downside he only played 11 games, but pff rated him 66.2 which is in their green range. He wasn't a star, but we hadn't expected one for 7.5m.



Singles:

1) Benito Jones was our run-down DT this year. Absorbing double teams was his entire job. 1 year/1.8m. Cheap.

2) Da'Shawn Hand. Rotational snaps for 1.2m. Free.

3) Siran Neal. Special Teams player and depth DB. 1.9m. Cheap.

4) Anthony Walker. Played more than we expected. 1.3m. Free.

5) Tyrel Dodson. Waiver wire pickup mid-season. We paid about 1m for 8 games, 3 of them starts.

6) Robert Jones. 2m. As a starter, he would have been a decent bench player.

7) Robert Poyer. 2m. Wasn't good, but called out the assignments and worked really cheap.

8) Elijah Campbell. Depth player and special teams for 1.4m. Cheap depth.



Whiffs:

1) OBJ. Was never needed and ultimately released. 3m.

2) Braxton Berrios. Injured before we could cut him. 2.1m

3) River Cracraft. Borderline useless. 1.1. Vet minimum.

4) Isaiah Wynn. Mr. Glass. Sigh.

5) Jack Driscoll/Jonathan Harris/Neville Gallimore/Jody Fortson Got some guaranteed money in preseason, but didn't really hurt us.

6) Nik Needham/Salvon Ahmed. Vet minimum, PS players. No real problem here.



Error:

1) Shaq Barrett. This one HURT. We absolutely needed a vet Edge to cover for Chubb and Phillips and he ****ing bailed on us, depriving us of an opportunity to add a starter here. Ultimately, we probably didn't have to pay him, but this signing lead directly to our piss poor 35 sacks this year. Yes, the second baseman launched an easy double play ball into the outfield here. Big, BIG error... and not discussed enough.



All things considered, I complement the F.O. on this group. We got a LOT of bang for very little bucks.

Don't let the loudmouths scream too long or loud about OBJ or Berrios. Ultimately, they just didn't cost much.