2024 NFL Draft Day Contest!!

Alright Finheaven.
It is time to do the NFL draft day contest. Here is how it works:
1. Donate $10 to the site per entry, multiple entries allowed. You can do this by pressing the orange Donate button that is on the home page, underneath the donation meter. Please leave a note with your username, as well as the phrase "Draft Contest" so the staff know that is what it is for.
2. Once you've donated, come back to this thread. The contest works as follows:
You get to pick 15 names of players you think the Dolphins will draft, a point will be awarded for each correct pick.
1st winner is the highest Dolphins points.
Also, pick 20 names of players you think are going in the first round and the position they will be drafted (NOT TEAM). A point is awarded for each correct pick and a point for each correct position.
2nd winner is highest total points for positions and players in the 1st taken.
• Two winners
• Most points for correct Miami picks
• Most points for correct 1st round
• 35 total players
Good luck to all. You can see how we sorted out the points in the link to last years contest.
