There's no quarterbacks thread. Lots of teams are looking to open a new QB window. We should be one of them. If I was hired to be the GM that would be firs order of business, draft the QB for the next 4 year window.
I will have, and I can say this with high certainty, I will have the following QBs worthy of drafting and opening a new window, in other words, Day 1 value:
Jayden Daniels LSU 6-4 210
Bo Nix 6-2 217
Caleb Williams 6-1 215
Joe Milton 6-5 235
Day 2: Michael Pratt
Day 3: Sam Hartman and Tanner Mordecai
(Some surprises: I will not have Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy as draftable QBs. They are off my list.)
More to come possibly as I go through calcs.
