 2024 QBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 QBs

LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
7,139
Reaction score
7,276
Age
51
Location
Largo, Florida
There's no quarterbacks thread. Lots of teams are looking to open a new QB window. We should be one of them. If I was hired to be the GM that would be firs order of business, draft the QB for the next 4 year window.

I will have, and I can say this with high certainty, I will have the following QBs worthy of drafting and opening a new window, in other words, Day 1 value:

Jayden Daniels LSU 6-4 210
Bo Nix 6-2 217
Caleb Williams 6-1 215
Joe Milton 6-5 235

Day 2: Michael Pratt

Day 3: Sam Hartman and Tanner Mordecai

(Some surprises: I will not have Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy as draftable QBs. They are off my list.)

More to come possibly as I go through calcs.
 
Last edited:
It always shocks me how big Daniels is. When I watch him play he seems more like 6’1 and 200 lbs.

I don’t like the Penix injury history but he does throw a beautiful ball and his hand measurements, 10 3/8 got my attention. I think Penix is perfect for the Falcons, A dome team in a warm weather division.

Whoever drafts Milton better be a patient team. He’s a major project but that’s what I want in my QB 3. A major project with freak show skills.

I’ve no clue on McCarthy. It seemed to me Michigan went out of their way to avoid certain throws over the middle unless it was a jump ball to that massive TE. He is a beast of a competitor though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom