2024 Revenge Tour

tggeorge
Active Roster
I tell my kids all the time, we can do things the easy way or the hard way. Seems we picked the hard way.
IF, we lose next week, all it means is we're on our official revenge tour.
@ Kansas City
@Baltimore
AFC Championship @Buffalo
Super Bowl, revenge against the Eagles.
Now that'd be a story of a lifetime. You want to accomplish something, create a legacy, then go do it. Tua, you and Hill want to be legends, here's your change. McDaniel, want to be taken seriously, go take it. Every opportunity you could ever want, exists.
If I was writing a script, you have all the elements. Exorcise the demons.
