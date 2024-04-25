2024 Round One

Here’s my mock. This is what I think will happen*, not what I would do.



* guaranteed to be wrong



1. Bears - Caleb Williams

Duh



2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels

It’s a QB and I think they go Daniels over Maye



3. Patriots - Drake Maye

Trade down talk is bologna; definitely going QB JJ’s profile is too similar to MCCorkle’s so the go the other direction



4. Cardinals - Marv Jr

Duh #2. Too good to miss, and getting cute with the trade down then trade up will be too expensive



5. Chargers - Latham

Trade down packages not that lucrative so Harbaugh sticks and picks his cornerstone RT



6. Giants - Odunze

Maybe if Maye was on the board the Giants would go QB, but the opt to get DJones a weapon and give him one more chance; they go Rome over Nabers: bigger, cleaner prospect, culture fit



7. Titans - Alt

Duh #3. Home run pick



This is where I think it starts to get trade crazy



8. Jags - Nabers

ATL has a couple of options on D so trade back with the Jags who are desperate for a pass catcher for Trev



9. Saints - Olu Fashanu

Saints always trade and need to jump the Jets to get their man



10. Vikings - McCarthy

No reason to give up 3 #1s to get the #4 QB, but they do move up by outbidding anyone else



11. Jets - Fuaga

Missing out on the Big 3 WRs, Jets go OL



12. Eagles - Quinyon Mitchell

Philly trades up for the best corner in the draft



13. Raiders - Byron Murphy

Vegas continues to upgrade their D



14. Bears - Verse

CHI fill a major need while picking up additional assets



15. Colts - Brian Thomas Jr



16. Seahawks - Penix



17. Falcons - Turners



18. Bengals - Bowers



19. Rams - Latu



20. Steelers - Barton