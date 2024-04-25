2024 Round One

Super Duper Clayton
Here’s my mock. This is what I think will happen*, not what I would do.
* guaranteed to be wrong
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
Duh
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
It’s a QB and I think they go Daniels over Maye
3. Patriots - Drake Maye
Trade down talk is bologna; definitely going QB JJ’s profile is too similar to MCCorkle’s so the go the other direction
4. Cardinals - Marv Jr
Duh #2. Too good to miss, and getting cute with the trade down then trade up will be too expensive
5. Chargers - Latham
Trade down packages not that lucrative so Harbaugh sticks and picks his cornerstone RT
6. Giants - Odunze
Maybe if Maye was on the board the Giants would go QB, but the opt to get DJones a weapon and give him one more chance; they go Rome over Nabers: bigger, cleaner prospect, culture fit
7. Titans - Alt
Duh #3. Home run pick
This is where I think it starts to get trade crazy
8. Jags - Nabers
ATL has a couple of options on D so trade back with the Jags who are desperate for a pass catcher for Trev
9. Saints - Olu Fashanu
Saints always trade and need to jump the Jets to get their man
10. Vikings - McCarthy
No reason to give up 3 #1s to get the #4 QB, but they do move up by outbidding anyone else
11. Jets - Fuaga
Missing out on the Big 3 WRs, Jets go OL
12. Eagles - Quinyon Mitchell
Philly trades up for the best corner in the draft
13. Raiders - Byron Murphy
Vegas continues to upgrade their D
14. Bears - Verse
CHI fill a major need while picking up additional assets
15. Colts - Brian Thomas Jr
16. Seahawks - Penix
17. Falcons - Turners
18. Bengals - Bowers
19. Rams - Latu
20. Steelers - Barton
