2024 Round One

Super Duper Clayton

Feb 26, 2021
235
317
25
Orlando
Here’s my mock. This is what I think will happen*, not what I would do.

* guaranteed to be wrong

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
Duh

2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
It’s a QB and I think they go Daniels over Maye

3. Patriots - Drake Maye
Trade down talk is bologna; definitely going QB JJ’s profile is too similar to MCCorkle’s so the go the other direction

4. Cardinals - Marv Jr
Duh #2. Too good to miss, and getting cute with the trade down then trade up will be too expensive

5. Chargers - Latham
Trade down packages not that lucrative so Harbaugh sticks and picks his cornerstone RT

6. Giants - Odunze
Maybe if Maye was on the board the Giants would go QB, but the opt to get DJones a weapon and give him one more chance; they go Rome over Nabers: bigger, cleaner prospect, culture fit

7. Titans - Alt
Duh #3. Home run pick

This is where I think it starts to get trade crazy

8. Jags - Nabers
ATL has a couple of options on D so trade back with the Jags who are desperate for a pass catcher for Trev

9. Saints - Olu Fashanu
Saints always trade and need to jump the Jets to get their man

10. Vikings - McCarthy
No reason to give up 3 #1s to get the #4 QB, but they do move up by outbidding anyone else

11. Jets - Fuaga
Missing out on the Big 3 WRs, Jets go OL

12. Eagles - Quinyon Mitchell
Philly trades up for the best corner in the draft

13. Raiders - Byron Murphy
Vegas continues to upgrade their D

14. Bears - Verse
CHI fill a major need while picking up additional assets

15. Colts - Brian Thomas Jr

16. Seahawks - Penix

17. Falcons - Turners

18. Bengals - Bowers

19. Rams - Latu

20. Steelers - Barton
 
So who do the Dolphins take at 21 or do we trade down? If thats the way the draft plays out ahead of us and Verse, Murphy and Barton are gone then I would look to trade down.
 
