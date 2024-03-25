 2024 Schedule - No Favors! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 Schedule - No Favors!

I am not sure if this topic has been discussed but if you review the upcoming Dolphin schedule. They have their first 3 games all on the road, and play Buffalo in week 4 at home. This removes the 12th man - FL HEAT! Then they have 3 December games in a row in cold weather cities. I could swear these are NY fans making this schedule. They better be ready to play as they have been given no schedule favors for 2024.
 
The schedule isn't out yet? But regardless, and we learned this last year...If we can't win the tough games, we're going nowhere in the playoffs. The schedule is irrelevant.
 
killerb58 said:
I am not sure if this topic has been discussed but if you review the upcoming Dolphin schedule. They have their first 3 games all on the road, and play Buffalo in week 4 at home. This removes the 12th man - FL HEAT! Then they have 3 December games in a row in cold weather cities. I could swear these are NY fans making this schedule. They better be ready to play as they have been given no schedule favors for 2024.
do you have some inside info about our schedule?
 
Not sure it matters anymore. We had the division on the ropes since Brady left and nearly got there twice but blew it when we were in a position not to. I don't get too hyped anymore for "favorable" schedules as it's a bit of a trap.
 
We know our opponents and we know whether home or away, the dates/times are TBD to be released after the draft.
 
The schedule, prior to its completion, is a complete non-factor...every year...for every team. Sometimes it looks great, but ends up rough, and vice-versa. You won't know how "difficult" it was until the end of the 2024 season.
 
bward6460 said:
The schedule isn't out yet? But regardless, and we learned this last year...If we can't win the tough games, we're going nowhere in the playoffs. The schedule is irrelevant.
Actually the game the Fins lost that ****ed everything was far from a though game and had they not imploded in the last 3 minutes of that Titans game, they'd have rested starters against the Bills and would've had home playoff games...
 
I always wait until the schedule comes out to plan our two week fall-winter vacation. I plan it based on their bye week so I only miss one game at most. Of course I record the game I miss so I can watch it when we get home.

When I first saw this thread, I thought that they had released the schedule much earlier than normal. Then I saw that it only listed the teams the Dolphins will play home and away.

So I will just wait a few more months before booking our vacation dates.
 
