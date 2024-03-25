2024 Schedule - No Favors!

killerb58
I am not sure if this topic has been discussed but if you review the upcoming Dolphin schedule. They have their first 3 games all on the road, and play Buffalo in week 4 at home. This removes the 12th man - FL HEAT! Then they have 3 December games in a row in cold weather cities. I could swear these are NY fans making this schedule. They better be ready to play as they have been given no schedule favors for 2024.