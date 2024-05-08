 2024 Schedule Release Announced for May 15th | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 Schedule Release Announced for May 15th

It looks like the schedule release will be on May 15th - who do you think the Dolphins first week opponent will be? They have been on the road for the opening game 3 of the past 4 years so it would seem they would be due for another home game. I would love to see Tennessee in the first week so the team can exorcise the demons from their collapse last year that cost them home field advantage in the playoffs.
 
I have a feeling they'll be on the road week 1, week 2 will be at home, but either at night or 4pm. They'll then be on the road weeks 3 and 4, because the NFL doesn't want people in that September heat.
I don't say this with a sense of sarcasm, motivated by conspiracy, or butt-hurtedness. I honestly think that's what they'll do and their motivation will be the heat.
 
I would normally agree with this but after playing in sub-zero temperatures in the playoffs last year I would say screw the rest of the league playing in the Miami heat early in the season. If they do play at home early though, it should be Buffalo again so we can listen to them whine about it.
 
As a fan, I see the logic in your argument about playing in the heat. I don't think the NFL is going to care.
I'd love to see two 1pm September kickoffs, but I don't think we'll get that. MAYBE one... but it wouldn't surprise me one bit what I predicted in the previous post.
 
I’m looking forward to our game. Win or lose it will be exciting.
 
Weather should not play a part on when Miami's home games are scheduled. If on May 15th a team learns they play Miami week 1 at 1PM in Miami they have 4 months to start hydrating. No excuses.
 
Yeah, we all feel the same. I will say they prob won't start at home not just because of the heat, but the potential for a hurricane or thunder storm with a lightening delay.
 
Right. 4 hours before the deadline for the early bird re-up discount for sunday ticket....convenient.
 
