2024 Schedule Release Announced for May 15th

It looks like the schedule release will be on May 15th - who do you think the Dolphins first week opponent will be? They have been on the road for the opening game 3 of the past 4 years so it would seem they would be due for another home game. I would love to see Tennessee in the first week so the team can exorcise the demons from their collapse last year that cost them home field advantage in the playoffs.