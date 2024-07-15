 2024 season - Highest expectation season since....? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 season - Highest expectation season since....?

Blake the great

Blake the great

This upcoming 2024 is the highest expectations I've had a fins fan since I can remember. Yes, we have some new/fresh faces, but the core is still here (Same offense scheme, head coach, QB, etc.)

This truly will be a make-or-break year for McDaniel and Tua. I'm always hoping for a super bowl victory, but realistically we have to at least make a playoff run and win some post season games. We have the longest playoff win drought in the NFL. We have made the playoffs twice in a row now, it's time to step it up. When is the last time you've had this high of expectations for our fins and what are your realistic goals this year?
 
1993
 
Yup, I’m right there with ya. That team was so good, even losing the greatest QB of all time couldn’t stop them from jumping out to a 9-2 record before an unreal amount of injuries finally derailed their season. Hell, that team was so good, even if Scott Mitchell had stayed healthy, they go all the way.

What hurts the most is that team was so loaded and on point, nobody was slowing them down if Dan doesn’t go down and he never got that shot again.

On paper, this team is better than ‘93 and I think they’re gonna do it.
 
