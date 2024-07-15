2024 season - Highest expectation season since....?

Blake the great
This upcoming 2024 is the highest expectations I've had a fins fan since I can remember. Yes, we have some new/fresh faces, but the core is still here (Same offense scheme, head coach, QB, etc.)
This truly will be a make-or-break year for McDaniel and Tua. I'm always hoping for a super bowl victory, but realistically we have to at least make a playoff run and win some post season games. We have the longest playoff win drought in the NFL. We have made the playoffs twice in a row now, it's time to step it up. When is the last time you've had this high of expectations for our fins and what are your realistic goals this year?
