2024 UGA Draft Prospects

S

Super Duper Clayton

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
191
Reaction score
266
Age
25
Location
Orlando
With Grier’s history of looking for prospects with elite traits from big time programs and a history of winning, there’s gonna be heavy focus on the draft-eligible Bulldogs. What’s the scoop on the following dudes:

Mims - prototype size and athleticism, but there were some off-field/attitude issues early on and then he skipped the Senior Bowl which can turn some people off. Did that ever amount to anything? How was his play on the field?

Van Pran - you always heard about him but I don’t watch enough UGA games to have a good feel. Does he fit what McDaniel wants to do?

Ladd - dude just always seemed to come up clutch. Is he another Renfrow? Would you want him on the Fins?

Marcus Rosemy - he was a big time recruit from STA but I never heard a thing about him while at UGA. Seems like he had a solid week at the Senior Bowl

Bullard - seemed like a very reliable player yet a little on the small side. Can he play nickel at the next level?

TSmith - dude’s arrow is definitely pointing up; only one year in the SEC and kind of small but always seems to make plays

Lassiter - can’t have too many DBs but not sure Grier will spend another Day 2 pick on a corner until we know more about Cam Smith

I know UGA fans are rabid homers (lol), just curious on your takes as you’ve watched these dudes way more and have a better feel for them
 
I would sprint the card up to the Commish(if they still did it that way)if Mims was on the board at #21.

Van Pran looks like a solid C prospect, probably the #3 C in this class unless you put Barton there too.

McConkey is going to be a solid WR as long as he stays healthy, greats hands, always open.

Lassister is probably a 2nd round CB and Bullard is a 3rd round FS type who is solid.Smith seems to be moving up the ranks a bit but I have not really looked at him so I don't know.

Rosemy-Jacksaint did nothing to make me think he is more than a Day 3 guy.

Obviously Bowers is an absolute stud who should go Top 10 but might slide a little because of his position. But he will be one of the better NFL players to come out of this class.
 
I love Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter. Both play like they're bigger than everyone else on the field and both are sound, patient, and aware in coverage. Not sure if Lassiter is fast enough to play outside in the few systems that don't favor 2-high, and he didn't grab any INT's, but that's about where my concerns/negatives end. Great out of the Slot, too, and he's physical enough to thrive there.

Bullard reminds me of a smaller, quicker Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Great in man or zone, makes plays on the ball at a very high clip, while giving up very little. He and Nubin are the clear best Safeties to me, and they're different enough that who you prefer would likely come down to scheme and stylistic preference.
 
Like Alabama, I do not like the school but I really like a lot of their players. They have an awful lot of talent.

McConkey definitely stood out almost every game I saw them play. Very unheralded, it seems.

I might even take one of their RBs late or as an UDFA. Couple of workhorses.
 
