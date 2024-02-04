2024 UGA Draft Prospects

With Grier’s history of looking for prospects with elite traits from big time programs and a history of winning, there’s gonna be heavy focus on the draft-eligible Bulldogs. What’s the scoop on the following dudes:



Mims - prototype size and athleticism, but there were some off-field/attitude issues early on and then he skipped the Senior Bowl which can turn some people off. Did that ever amount to anything? How was his play on the field?



Van Pran - you always heard about him but I don’t watch enough UGA games to have a good feel. Does he fit what McDaniel wants to do?



Ladd - dude just always seemed to come up clutch. Is he another Renfrow? Would you want him on the Fins?



Marcus Rosemy - he was a big time recruit from STA but I never heard a thing about him while at UGA. Seems like he had a solid week at the Senior Bowl



Bullard - seemed like a very reliable player yet a little on the small side. Can he play nickel at the next level?



TSmith - dude’s arrow is definitely pointing up; only one year in the SEC and kind of small but always seems to make plays



Lassiter - can’t have too many DBs but not sure Grier will spend another Day 2 pick on a corner until we know more about Cam Smith



I know UGA fans are rabid homers (lol), just curious on your takes as you’ve watched these dudes way more and have a better feel for them