 2024 week 1 pressers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 week 1 pressers

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
17,160
Reaction score
43,105
Location
Montreal
So noticed I've been checking out the PCs pretty regularly lately... Might as well just copy them here as they come. Sorry for the lame title, they'll be easy to find with the search engine.


McDaniel about OL protections was really interesting.



Tyreek says he hasn't seen Odell in more than a week



I wouldn't be surprised if 10-15 years down the road, Alec was referred to as part of the McDaniel coaching tree... He looks and sounds like a coach to me.
*also someone asks him talking about Junnu: "how big is his package?' @circumstances
*Also also someone asks Seiler how hard it is to "go up against a QB like Josh Allen... oh no I mean Trevor Lawrence...?"





Tua: "I've had the it factor since high school."

 
Waddle calls 2 reporters "Oh you're a Hill guy"... I think he actually could be annoyed a bit... Like half the questions he got asked were either about Hill or Tua.

Brewer talks about the run block scheme at the end... Says it's similar but different than what he ran in Tennessee. Referred to his skill set as a perfect fit.

Bonner says he'll never have to cover someone as fast as Tyreek Hill...

 
Frank Smith talks about OL thought process. ...What I got out of it is they're working on a solid floor instead of the ceiling.
He talks about players being able to play many different positions on offense
Frank's PC is worth a listen, the whole thing. they usually are imo.

Weaver talks about EDGE rotation.
Turnover is an EMPHASIS this season... His face lit up when talking about it too... He legit means it imo.
Weaver's PC looks like it got cut short... Or he got disproportionally less time than Smith...?

 
NBP81 said:
Waddle calls 2 reporters "Oh you're a Hill guy"... I think he actually could be annoyed a bit... Like half the questions he got asked were either about Hill or Tua.

Brewer talks about the run block scheme at the end... Says it's similar but different than what he ran in Tennessee. Referred to his skill set as a perfect fit.

Bonner says he'll never have to cover someone as fast as Tyreek Hill...

Click to expand...

Cool, play like an angry penguin then
 
"If I did know, I wouldn't tell you but i really don't know..."
Mike talks about how players eventually getting paid is an emphasis for him.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom