2024 week 1 pressers

So noticed I've been checking out the PCs pretty regularly lately... Might as well just copy them here as they come. Sorry for the lame title, they'll be easy to find with the search engine.
McDaniel about OL protections was really interesting.
Tyreek says he hasn't seen Odell in more than a week
I wouldn't be surprised if 10-15 years down the road, Alec was referred to as part of the McDaniel coaching tree... He looks and sounds like a coach to me.
*also someone asks him talking about Junnu: "how big is his package?' @circumstances
*Also also someone asks Seiler how hard it is to "go up against a QB like Josh Allen... oh no I mean Trevor Lawrence...?"
Tua: "I've had the it factor since high school."
