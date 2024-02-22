 2025 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 01-09-2025, 10:34 AM) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 01-09-2025, 10:34 AM)

As free agency and the draft approaches, this is my annual thread trying to keep track of the roster coming and goings in depth chart form. This is obviously an evolving unofficial depth chart that could change multiple times a day as new players are added or sent packing. As always, if you see a player that isn't on here that should be, or if someone is out of place, please let me know. Thanks!
 

This is just a place to see the lastest roster and depth chart not open for comments
 
Updated to show players under contract in 2025 and UFA removed (of course some could re-sign). Players in RED mean they are RFA and players in BLUE are ERFA. So all red and blue players are likely to return but the offseason will need to play out to be sure. But Miami has the right to keep them if they choose.
 
