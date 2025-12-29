 2025 Draft Class - Miami's best? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 Draft Class - Miami's best?

A great draft from Grier. Lets give credit where its due.

Grant Starter
Sav Starter
Phillips Starter
Marshall Starter
Trader - Part time starter
Gordon - 2nd string, contributes each game
Ewers Starter
Biggers - solid back up

Then we have the UDFAs.

Took a while but he nailed this one.

I cant recall a draft class from Miami with so many starters or contributors.
 
Too early to judge as a whole but so far it’s looking good

If Ewers hits then he can come back as an area scout :)
 
mrhankey81701 said:
A lot of these guys are starters because of lack of other options. There has been improvement over the course of the season, but Grant and Sav are still low tier starters that haven't lived up to their draft status.
True dat! Starting because lack of other options. But some have shown a lot of growth which is good. Grant, still very disappointed in that one. Still disappointed with trading away assets for Savi which was no where near worth it. But hopefully he improves a lot in the offseason.

I would say, at this point, it was an OK draft year.
 
at the risk of starting a lemon party, it's better than most Grier drafts but imo, it should have been a lot better.

Sorry, but the first two picks are still works in progress. You see some splash plays from Grant but shouldn't he be way better than guys drafted in on the third day of the draft?

Ty Warren and Jahdae Barron would have been much better picks and offered way more upside.

Jonah appears to be improving but don't forget Grier gave up multiple picks for him and couldn't our GM have stayed where we were in the second round and taken Tate Ratledge? would have saved some picks and gotten just as good, if not a better player.

Hopeful that Marshall turns into a starter but if I'm the new GM I'm taking a corner very early next April

As for Trader and Gordon, I think these are players that will be on the bubble after we start constructing a more talented roster.

we had 10 picks when the last draft started and honestly, like every Grier draft, we should have done A LOT better. Like the 2020 draft, there were players Grier passed on that would have been much more impactful players
 
