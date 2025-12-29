2025 Draft Class - Miami's best?

Buff said: A great draft from Grier. Lets give credit where its due.



Grant Starter

Sav Starter

Phillips Starter

Marshall Starter

Trader - Part time starter

Gordon - 2nd string, contributes each game

Ewers Starter

Biggers - solid back up



Then we have the UDFAs.



Took a while but he nailed this one.



I cant recall a draft class from Miami with so many starters or contributors. Click to expand...

at the risk of starting a lemon party, it's better than most Grier drafts but imo, it should have been a lot better.Sorry, but the first two picks are still works in progress. You see some splash plays from Grant but shouldn't he be way better than guys drafted in on the third day of the draft?Ty Warren and Jahdae Barron would have been much better picks and offered way more upside.Jonah appears to be improving but don't forget Grier gave up multiple picks for him and couldn't our GM have stayed where we were in the second round and taken Tate Ratledge? would have saved some picks and gotten just as good, if not a better player.Hopeful that Marshall turns into a starter but if I'm the new GM I'm taking a corner very early next AprilAs for Trader and Gordon, I think these are players that will be on the bubble after we start constructing a more talented roster.we had 10 picks when the last draft started and honestly, like every Grier draft, we should have done A LOT better. Like the 2020 draft, there were players Grier passed on that would have been much more impactful players