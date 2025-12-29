2025 Draft Class - Miami's best?

Buff
A great draft from Grier. Lets give credit where its due.
Grant Starter
Sav Starter
Phillips Starter
Marshall Starter
Trader - Part time starter
Gordon - 2nd string, contributes each game
Ewers Starter
Biggers - solid back up
Then we have the UDFAs.
Took a while but he nailed this one.
I cant recall a draft class from Miami with so many starters or contributors.
