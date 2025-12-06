2025 Draft Redux

phinsforlife
This is an interesting question. Could Jaxson Dart be the answer for the #1 player off the board? If you assume Tennessee wanted a QB, Dart looks to be the best of the bunch. If re-did the draft on the basis of who seems to be playing the best, maybe Tyler Warren (who we could have had) goes first, or maybe Tyler Booker, Grey Zabel (could have had), or Egbuka (could have had)? Doesn't seem like a great first round unless I am missing something.