I've been seeing some people say we should draft a qb next year. I am not of that thinking. Not any qb will be successful behind this dumpster fire of an O LINE. This must be the priority unit to fix next year. Via draft and FA. Draft moreso. Sorry but this year is over.



My proposal is to unload anyone we can without seriously hurting our dead money (anyone worth a damn is going to hit our books in dead money so... limit the hurt i guess) and draft nothing but O Line and D line next year. Preferably o line first. First two picks in the draft have to be o line. Then d line and LBs depending on how many picks we have total.



As of right now our 2025 draft we have a first, second, no third, a fourth, two fifths and two sevenths. Of course we will finally get some compensation for the guys we lost and maybe acquire a 3rd and two others. So 10 picks all together for 2025 plus if we can unload anyone this year for decent draft capital.



We would have to bring in a FA QB just for a year but 2026 would be the year to bring in the QB imo. Unless we get lucky and draft a Purdy in the 7th!!!