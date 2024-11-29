2025 draft

Now that the season is basically over, how are we going to fix this roster? We have to start in the trenches.



I went on to the Pro Football Network draft simulator site and came up with this mock draft.



R1. OT Kelvin Banks - Texas - Last night Armstead looked washed. Its time to move on. Banks can play OT and OG. So ideally Patrick Paul is not a bust and he can actually play then Banks can play LG.



R2. DT Deone Walker - Kentucky - Campbell will probably retire so all we really will have is Seiler so even with Walker there is more work to do.



R3. S Sebastian Castro - Iowa - Holland is not worth the money which we don't have anyway. Poyer will be gone so we will need 2 new Safeties.



R3. LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma - We need a more instinctual and physical LB who can tackle.



R4. S Keon Sabb - Alabama - We need 2 new safeties.



R5. OG Luke Kandra - Cincinnati - Replacement for Liam at RG.



R5. RB Damien Martinez - Miami - We need a more physical RB.



R7. DE Mike Green - Marshall - We can always use more pass rushers.



R7. WR Jeremiah Hunter - Washington - We need better WR depth.



R7. DT Alfred Collins - Texas - More of a 3-4 DE which is what we need since Walker is a true NT.



This draft doesn't solve everything but it can be a good start to rebuilding this roster.