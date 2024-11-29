 2025 draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 draft

Now that the season is basically over, how are we going to fix this roster? We have to start in the trenches.

I went on to the Pro Football Network draft simulator site and came up with this mock draft.

R1. OT Kelvin Banks - Texas - Last night Armstead looked washed. Its time to move on. Banks can play OT and OG. So ideally Patrick Paul is not a bust and he can actually play then Banks can play LG.

R2. DT Deone Walker - Kentucky - Campbell will probably retire so all we really will have is Seiler so even with Walker there is more work to do.

R3. S Sebastian Castro - Iowa - Holland is not worth the money which we don't have anyway. Poyer will be gone so we will need 2 new Safeties.

R3. LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma - We need a more instinctual and physical LB who can tackle.

R4. S Keon Sabb - Alabama - We need 2 new safeties.

R5. OG Luke Kandra - Cincinnati - Replacement for Liam at RG.

R5. RB Damien Martinez - Miami - We need a more physical RB.

R7. DE Mike Green - Marshall - We can always use more pass rushers.

R7. WR Jeremiah Hunter - Washington - We need better WR depth.

R7. DT Alfred Collins - Texas - More of a 3-4 DE which is what we need since Walker is a true NT.

This draft doesn't solve everything but it can be a good start to rebuilding this roster.
 
Ground Hog Day comes early.

You watched all those missed tackles last night and automatically go OL in round 1? People never learn in here.

Watch Banks' performance against Georgia and tell me again he's a first round pick. and let's move him to guard because that's our biggest need.

You OL or bust guys are the mirror image of Grier and McDaniel.
 
Finswatch said:
Ground Hog Day comes early.

You watched all those missed tackles last night and automatically go OL in round 1? People never learn in here.

Watch Banks' performance against Georgia and tell me again he's a first round pick. and let's move him to guard because that's our biggest need.

You OL or bust guys are the mirror image of Grier and McDaniel.
We need both lines upgraded badly. First 4 picks, don't care the order.
 
Mike Green isn't a 7th round prospect. Day 2 is probably his landing spot. Appearently NFL scouts love him. The kind of player Pittsburgh selects and turns into a pro bowler.
 
Last edited:
You guys are going to hate me on this BUT PLEASE ⚠️HEED MY ADVICE⚠️:

WE NEED A QB VERY EARLY.

You all are going to HATE LIFE if we draft 7 SUPERSTARS, 5 ROOKIE OF THE YEARS on OLINE alone only to have Tua go down again.

⚠️HEED MY ADVICE⚠️

Y’all are stubborn as all get out.

It has nothing to do with Tua’s skills. TUA is obviously more than good enough to lead a solid team to a division championship & beyond.

But if he goes down again, it may be his last.

PLEASE ⚠️HEED MY ADVICE⚠️:

WE NEED A QB VERY EARLY.
 
Finswatch said:
Ground Hog Day comes early.

You watched all those missed tackles last night and automatically go OL in round 1? People never learn in here.

Watch Banks' performance against Georgia and tell me again he's a first round pick. and let's move him to guard because that's our biggest need.

You OL or bust guys are the mirror image of Grier and McDaniel.
You OL or bust guys? Grier has said publicly that us OL or bust guys are worried about the OL we are not.
 
