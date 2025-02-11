2025 Free Agency

Free Agency is less than a month away from opening its legal tampering window....



Lets discuss targets and players that fit Miami and their potential cap situation



Players I would have interest in Re-Signing: (2024 salary)

-Rob Jones, OG ($2.0M)

-Isaiah Wynn, OG ($1.88M)

-Calais Campbell, DL ($2.0M) - will cost at least double that in 25'

-Benito Jones, DT ($1.79M)

-Da'Shawn Hand, DL ($1.29M)

-Tyrel Dodson, LB ($4.26M)

-Elijah Campbell, S ($1.5M)

-Kader Kohou, CB = RFA





FA's Targets:



-Josh Palmer, WR - Different type of WR (6'2'', 210lbs), 26 years old.

-Patrick Mekari, OG - Best at Guard but has 500+ snaps at each OT position. Would start and offer Swing Tackle capabilities

-Will Hernandez, OG - Very feasible. Helps bring toughness and nastiness to OL. Excels in pass pro.

-Mekhi Becton, OT/OG - He would probably prefer sliding back out to OT. Armstead status is a question mark with Patrick Paul waiting in the wings. Does Austin Jackson slide inside to Guard? Lots of possibilities

-Milton Williams, DL - I think we all saw he would be worth the investment and we know he has Vic Fangio's backing. Im sold

-Dre Greenlaw, LB - Great in coverage and is a dawg. If you choose to go this route, you're moving on from Dodson, cant have both

-Nate Hobbs, CB - Overlooked. I've seen him more in the slot than on the boundary, but he can do both. He can be very sticky and very aggressive. Another dawg type. Would be a great addition for little $$.

-Talanoa Hufanga/Andre Cisco, S - Both have good ball production. I think they have to add at least one Safety in FA. We'll see how they feel about McMorris based on FA



There are plenty more players that I like at all different price points and positions, but I thought this was a good start to get some convo going and get people thinking and searching for whats available on the market. The idea is to not break the bank but sign quality players who tend to be on the younger side while also keeping in mind what the strengths and weaknesses are of the draft.