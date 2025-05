It should have always been a run first team under McD. It’s why I was so excited he got hired. His experience was in coaching Oline and being a run game coordinator. After Flo was fired I was hell bent on hiring someone that would allow tua to play more under center, more play action. That and RPO fits his skill set the most. However we’ve been so pass happy under McD for a variety of reasons. If this scheme w/ this QB is gonna work we have to be able to lean on a strong run game imo.



2022 we were a balanced multiple run team. With Connor Williams and Hunt we could run any scheme we wanted to. And we did pretty well. 2024 we got all finesse and was tons of stretch/zone and other reach or pull schemes. We need to get back to a multiple run game and commit to it.



Tua is limited there’s no doubt about it. So do what u can to protect the weaknesses. Run the ball, maintain the sticks, create more situations where we can stick to his bread and butter RPO and other 3 step drop stuff. In 22 and 23 we lost games when we got behind the sticks and had to throw our way back into things. Our downfield pass game in 2022 was largely off of play action and moving the launch point for tua.