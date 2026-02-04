2025 NFL Redraft - Grey Zabel To The Dolphins

it would have been so much smarter last year to take the OL first as the draft was very deep in DT talent



Zabel or Warren at #13 and then a DT or G in round 2 would have been what a good GM would have done.



Went back and looked at the Lindy's write up on the G we did take and they said he had major technique problems in pass pro and that he could be a bust as a result. The SI article this week gave the Savy grade an "F" and said that it is rare that a player who bombed so badly in his rookie year turns out to be a player. Maybe it's good that we have a new OL coach, and maybe the new staff can get Jonah going in the right direction. either way, we better have some competition at the guard spot



I have a feeling the staff will unlock Grant's potential, and Chops but Savy might be like Eich, a long term project that might not work out





Here's the latest PFF mock for us, through 3 rounds



1- Denzel Boston- WR Washington

2-D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana

3 -Jacob Rodriquez LB Texas Tech

Chase Bisconti G Texas A&M

Michael Trigg TE Baylor





Pond is. really interesting, 5'9" playmaker who can play inside or outside at CB, from the Miami area, tough tackler. Not sure his height matched what Hafley wants but he showed up in every big game Indiana played down the stretch



The 3rd rounders are very interesting and Bisconti won't be accused of having "technique" issues and Trigg is a tall, athletic mismatch[/url]