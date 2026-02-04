2025 NFL Redraft - Grey Zabel To The Dolphins

In the 2nd round at 48 they have us taking the DT the Bills drafted in the 4th round, who I guess turned out better than Grant. Grant does not get picked until 59. Jonah does not get picked in the first 2 rounds - I wonder if he would get drafted if this thing went 7 rounds?
The good news, I think it is impossible for Sullivan to do worse!
it would have been so much smarter last year to take the OL first as the draft was very deep in DT talent
Zabel or Warren at #13 and then a DT or G in round 2 would have been what a good GM would have done.
Went back and looked at the Lindy's write up on the G we did take and they said he had major technique problems in pass pro and that he could be a bust as a result. The SI article this week gave the Savy grade an "F" and said that it is rare that a player who bombed so badly in his rookie year turns out to be a player. Maybe it's good that we have a new OL coach, and maybe the new staff can get Jonah going in the right direction. either way, we better have some competition at the guard spot
I have a feeling the staff will unlock Grant's potential, and Chops but Savy might be like Eich, a long term project that might not work out
Here's the latest PFF mock for us, through 3 rounds
1- Denzel Boston- WR Washington
2-D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana
3 -Jacob Rodriquez LB Texas Tech
Chase Bisconti G Texas A&M
Michael Trigg TE Baylor
Pond is. really interesting, 5'9" playmaker who can play inside or outside at CB, from the Miami area, tough tackler. Not sure his height matched what Hafley wants but he showed up in every big game Indiana played down the stretch
The 3rd rounders are very interesting and Bisconti won't be accused of having "technique" issues and Trigg is a tall, athletic mismatch[/url]