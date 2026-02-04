 2025 NFL Redraft - Grey Zabel To The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 NFL Redraft - Grey Zabel To The Dolphins

In the 2nd round at 48 they have us taking the DT the Bills drafted in the 4th round, who I guess turned out better than Grant. Grant does not get picked until 59. Jonah does not get picked in the first 2 rounds - I wonder if he would get drafted if this thing went 7 rounds?

The good news, I think it is impossible for Sullivan to do worse!

www.espn.com

Redrafting first two rounds of 2025 NFL class: 64 new picks

Abdul Carter to the Jets? Tyler Shough to the Browns? Emeka Egbuka to the 49ers? We repicked the first two rounds of last year's NFL draft.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
phinsforlife said:
In the 2nd round at 48 they have us taking the DT the Bills drafted in the 4th round, who I guess turned out better than Grant. Grant does not get picked until 59. Jonah does not get picked in the first 2 rounds - I wonder if he would get drafted if this thing went 7 rounds?

The good news, I think it is impossible for Sullivan to do worse!

it would have been so much smarter last year to take the OL first as the draft was very deep in DT talent

Zabel or Warren at #13 and then a DT or G in round 2 would have been what a good GM would have done.

Went back and looked at the Lindy's write up on the G we did take and they said he had major technique problems in pass pro and that he could be a bust as a result. The SI article this week gave the Savy grade an "F" and said that it is rare that a player who bombed so badly in his rookie year turns out to be a player. Maybe it's good that we have a new OL coach, and maybe the new staff can get Jonah going in the right direction. either way, we better have some competition at the guard spot

I have a feeling the staff will unlock Grant's potential, and Chops but Savy might be like Eich, a long term project that might not work out


Here's the latest PFF mock for us, through 3 rounds

1- Denzel Boston- WR Washington
2-D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana
3 -Jacob Rodriquez LB Texas Tech
Chase Bisconti G Texas A&M
Michael Trigg TE Baylor


Pond is. really interesting, 5'9" playmaker who can play inside or outside at CB, from the Miami area, tough tackler. Not sure his height matched what Hafley wants but he showed up in every big game Indiana played down the stretch

The 3rd rounders are very interesting and Bisconti won't be accused of having "technique" issues and Trigg is a tall, athletic mismatch[/url]
 
Finswatch said:
it would have been so much smarter last year to take the OL first as the draft was very deep in DT talent

Zabel or Warren at #13 and then a DT or G in round 2 would have been what a good GM would have done.

Went back and looked at the Lindy's write up on the G we did take and they said he had major technique problems in pass pro and that he could be a bust as a result. The SI article this week gave the Savy grade an "F" and said that it is rare that a player who bombed so badly in his rookie year turns out to be a player. Maybe it's good that we have a new OL coach, and maybe the new staff can get Jonah going in the right direction. either way, we better have some competition at the guard spot

I have a feeling the staff will unlock Grant's potential, and Chops but Savy might be like Eich, a long term project that might not work out


Here's the latest PFF mock for us, through 3 rounds

1- Denzel Boston- WR Washington
2-D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana
3 -Jacob Rodriquez LB Texas Tech
Chase Bisconti G Texas A&M
Michael Trigg TE Baylor


Pond is. really interesting, 5'9" playmaker who can play inside or outside at CB, from the Miami area, tough tackler. Not sure his height matched what Hafley wants but he showed up in every big game Indiana played down the stretch

The 3rd rounders are very interesting and Bisconti won't be accused of having "technique" issues and Trigg is a tall, athletic mismatch[/url]
Really good points. The board management was terrible re who they took where. Then on top of it, got the players wrong. I am worried there is no light at the end of the tunnel for Jonah. The whole left/right thing is just an excuse. He is a guard, where it matters less, and has nothing to do with getting pushed straight backwards pass blocking per the point in Lindy's you mentioned. Chop seems like a situational pass rusher, at best. Two years in a row Grier whiffed badly, on top of everything else.
 
phinsforlife said:
In the 2nd round at 48 they have us taking the DT the Bills drafted in the 4th round, who I guess turned out better than Grant. Grant does not get picked until 59. Jonah does not get picked in the first 2 rounds - I wonder if he would get drafted if this thing went 7 rounds?

The good news, I think it is impossible for Sullivan to do worse!

www.espn.com

Redrafting first two rounds of 2025 NFL class: 64 new picks

Abdul Carter to the Jets? Tyler Shough to the Browns? Emeka Egbuka to the 49ers? We repicked the first two rounds of last year's NFL draft.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
I banged the table for Zabel with our 1st rd. pick and some guys on here were saying that was a reach. I mean, why would we need a great swing player on our oft-injured OLine? At least we got Grant + Savvy, 2 great players. Anyways, lucky for Zabel.
 
phinsforlife said:
Really good points. The board management was terrible re who they took where. Then on top of it, got the players wrong. I am worried there is no light at the end of the tunnel for Jonah. The whole left/right thing is just an excuse. He is a guard, where it matters less, and has nothing to do with getting pushed straight backwards pass blocking per the point in Lindy's you mentioned. Chop seems like a situational pass rusher, at best. Two years in a row Grier whiffed badly, on top of everything else.
Chop definitely a situational player. Smallish Edge was not what we needed.
 
I would have been fine with Zabel in the first round.

I would have taken the DB Amos at 48 and not traded up.

We could have then taken the DT Walker with pick 98.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Chop was drafted out of need since JP and Chubb got injured late in the 2023 season and their available for 2024 was in doubt.
Not sure about that. Just think was another typical Grier mistake. Couldn't help himself and took the combine warrior based on measurables, ignored the fact he couldn't sack anyone in college. Chop was a developmental guy too, so not the type of guy you draft if need a day 1 starter at the position. We had needs at the CB position as well, but passed over the better prospects there. Just poor judgement once again, nothing more nothing less.
 
phinsforlife said:
Not sure about that. Just think was another typical Grier mistake. Couldn't help himself and took the combine warrior based on measurables, ignored the fact he couldn't sack anyone in college. Chop was a developmental guy too, so not the type of guy you draft if need a day 1 starter at the position. We had needs at the CB position as well, but passed over the better prospects there. Just poor judgement once again, nothing more nothing less.
I agree, but Edge was a need not knowing how soon JP and Chubb would return in the 2024 season.

I really wanted Verse. Unfortunately the Rams took him at 19 and we were selecting at 21.

The DB Mitchell was the BPA and who we should have taken.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Chop was drafted out of need since JP and Chubb got injured late in the 2023 season and their availability for 2024 was in doubt.
I am ok with drafting Edge, not Smallish Edge. Next thing you know guys will come out of the woodwork claiming Chops is 6'1" and 295 lbs.
 
