2025 Predictions

Buff
From a galaxy far far away....
- Location
Sydney Australia
To the fickle fans on here, here is what will happen in 25/26.
Miami win a game. Fans will either say the other team blows or Miami got lucky.
Miami lose a game. Fans will either blame Tua, the O line or McD. Or all 3.
Miami win a few games. Fans will be more concerned about Coach McD' and his choice of foot ware, clothing of the day, or the way he rambles on in the press conference. No thoughts of saying he coached a good game. No comment about Tua playing well, the O line being better than trash. The Defence was the reason Miami won.
Miami lose a few games. Fans will say Coach should be sacked. Fire Greir. The O line is trash. Tua should be benched. Start Ewers.
Miami have a winning season at mid point of season. Fans will say Miami have a weak schedule. Tua is only good because of Hill.
Miami have a losing season. Fans will say We knew this was going to happen. Greir cant draft. The O line is never important enough draft time. Ross should retire.
Think I have nailed it.
