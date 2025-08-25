 2025 Predictions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 Predictions

To the fickle fans on here, here is what will happen in 25/26.

Miami win a game. Fans will either say the other team blows or Miami got lucky.

Miami lose a game. Fans will either blame Tua, the O line or McD. Or all 3.

Miami win a few games. Fans will be more concerned about Coach McD' and his choice of foot ware, clothing of the day, or the way he rambles on in the press conference. No thoughts of saying he coached a good game. No comment about Tua playing well, the O line being better than trash. The Defence was the reason Miami won.

Miami lose a few games. Fans will say Coach should be sacked. Fire Greir. The O line is trash. Tua should be benched. Start Ewers.

Miami have a winning season at mid point of season. Fans will say Miami have a weak schedule. Tua is only good because of Hill.

Miami have a losing season. Fans will say We knew this was going to happen. Greir cant draft. The O line is never important enough draft time. Ross should retire.

Think I have nailed it.
 
How bout this one. Miami will not have a playoff win this season. After the end of the season it will be the same old acient story that has distinguished this team since the late 90s. We will push the reset button again, lots of fans will have hope next season cause its a new coach/system/media overhype. But we will have the same 3/4 season purgatory as always. But you know, this is not a prediction, is just common sense. Cause if you keep doing the same things, you will keep getting same results. You have every right to complain about fans that dont trust this GM/Owner/HC/QB/Stafff cause they have shown us they are so good. I mean, we have been contenders since long ago, won some Superbowls the last ten years and we are just complaining and being stupid pesimistics. Ok. 👍🏻
 
We’ve made the playoffs 2 times in the 3 seasons McD has been HC. That is improvement. Without doubt, we have a long way to go and nobody is satisfied. But we also don’t choose to revel in Bitchville, and not acknowledging progress. We have healthy debates where we criticize and offer solutions. We also recognize that we aren’t professionals in the NFL and respect those who are.
 
Post of the year 🎯💯
 
I do believe Grier and McDaniel get fired if the bottom completely falls out. However, I think this team may surprise some people.

My expectation is the same as it was last year - borderline playoff team as long as Tua's healthy. I think the defense will be the key to it - Weav's group looks potent even with concerns at cornerback. Needless to say seeing Chubb, Jaelan and Chop rushing all at the same time gave me a chubb
 
Whether your a posidolphin or a negadolphin we all want same thing. We want to win a playoff game and more. We beg for Grier to fix OLine but he didn't fix it just patched holes.
 

Don't forget about a new GM who believes that you win in the trenches, who wants to build through the draft, and is against signing injury-prone players.
 
Buff, we need to limit your exposure on this site. You know way too much information on the people who comment on this forum!
 
And Buff, it is almost 1:00AM in the morning in Sydney. Go to bed mate!
 
That would be amazing...because if we win 11, that would mean we're going up against a division winner in the AFC on the road...maybe even Buffalo, but I doubt it. Probably the Ravens or Texans, if I had to guess. Either way, it would be a major win.
 
This is a very reasonable opinion regarding the regular season wins and playoff win.
In 2 out of the past 4 seasons 11 wins was enough for the Division Title and a home playoff game.

I’m not sure Gordon will have 1200 yards because I think (hope) Achane takes at least half the rushing attempts this year.
 
