2025 Predictions

How bout this one. Miami will not have a playoff win this season. After the end of the season it will be the same old acient story that has distinguished this team since the late 90s. We will push the reset button again, lots of fans will have hope next season cause its a new coach/system/media overhype. But we will have the same 3/4 season purgatory as always. But you know, this is not a prediction, is just common sense. Cause if you keep doing the same things, you will keep getting same results. You have every right to complain about fans that dont trust this GM/Owner/HC/QB/Stafff cause they have shown us they are so good. I mean, we have been contenders since long ago, won some Superbowls the last ten years and we are just complaining and being stupid pesimistics. Ok.