2025 Schedule

Looking at next year's schedule:

HOME: AFC East, Baltimore, Cincinnati, LA Chargers, Tampa Bay, Washington, New Orleans.
AWAY; AFC East, Carolina, Atlanta, Indy, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.

If McDaniel is back next year is a 6-7 win season for sure.

I had predicted a 9-8 record this year so I missed it by 1 game.

Remember the clowns here that predicted 12, 13 wins, beating Buffalo this year. Wonder where they will be after after watching one of the worst coaching performances in this franchise's history.
 
Ya that isn't an easy schedule especially the home games. I don't see them winning more than 6 games next season.
 
Where were you three years ago when I was getting roasted because I kept calling out McD
 
maybe... went 8-9 on the easiest schedule in the league. I see 6-11 next year
 
Homer spin- I'd rather have all of those home game, games against those teams, at home as opposed to vice versa
 
Our schedule next year is going to be well easier than average.

The Pats and Jets are disasters who will be rebuilding. Every single one of our non-division away games is against a crappy team without a QB — Carolina, Atlanta, Indy, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is the best of the bunch, and they’re in free fall (with no starting quarterback next year).

We have two very tough non-division home games against Baltimore and Cincy. Washington, New Orleans, and Tampa should not scare anyone. Chargers are TBD — let’s see what they do this offseason.
 
At most 6-11. Of course we'll somehow do "better than expected" and finish 8-9 again so that Grier/McGruber get yet another year.
 
