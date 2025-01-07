2025 Schedule

Pete345
Looking at next year's schedule:
HOME: AFC East, Baltimore, Cincinnati, LA Chargers, Tampa Bay, Washington, New Orleans.
AWAY; AFC East, Carolina, Atlanta, Indy, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.
If McDaniel is back next year is a 6-7 win season for sure.
I had predicted a 9-8 record this year so I missed it by 1 game.
Remember the clowns here that predicted 12, 13 wins, beating Buffalo this year. Wonder where they will be after after watching one of the worst coaching performances in this franchise's history.
