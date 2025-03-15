2025 Welcome all to FHMM 2025

It is that time of the year! FH members take on one another in friendly battles clamouring to get those votes and move on in a bracket style challenge!



Each battle will go for 2 days with the winner advancing to the next round. We will have some break days in-between

The final 4 will battle for 3 days and so will the final 2.



In case of a tie we will have an OT battle



Everyone is encouraged to post in the other threads as well as their own. Also a good way to pick up votes.



Matchups have been posted and congratulations to the #1 seeds who get a bye in the first round!