2025 Welcome all to FHMM 2025

Dolphin Fans Unite in March Madness!
It is that time of the year! FH members take on one another in friendly battles clamouring to get those votes and move on in a bracket style challenge!
Each battle will go for 2 days with the winner advancing to the next round. We will have some break days in-between
The final 4 will battle for 3 days and so will the final 2.
In case of a tie we will have an OT battle
Everyone is encouraged to post in the other threads as well as their own. Also a good way to pick up votes.
Matchups have been posted and congratulations to the #1 seeds who get a bye in the first round!
@The Bopkin , @DOC ZINGO, @RichmondWeb, @tay0365 , @Henrik @Fred Bear @Mindtornado @Nugtron , @Nublar7 , @BobDole , @mrbunglez @MrChadRico @JamesWsenior @McDuffiePhan @marino13zach54 @MARINO1384 @Natbonkilz @Charlie Rivers @AGFins @Avigatorx @DolphinFanNJ @NY8123 @Big Daddy @Arch Stanton, @Filthy Fin @Adam First @Ray R @DOLFAN_51