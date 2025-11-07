 2026 CB Prospects | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 CB Prospects

www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

My early interests:

1. Lorenzo Styles, Sr., tOSU, 6-1 195 (#830 overall)
2. Keionte Scott, Sr., MIA, 6-0 195, (#230 overall)
3. Jaheim Singletary, Jr., ARK, 6-2 201 (#611 overall)
4. Treydan Stukes, Sr., AZ, 6-2 200 (#863 overall)
5. Tacario Davis, Sr., UW, 6-4 200 (#130 overall)


How do our CBs stack up?

Storm Duck - #6
Artie Burns, Rasul Douglas, Julius Brents, Ethan Bonner - UDFA for backup role
Jack Jones, Kader Kohou, Jason Maitre - undraftable
 
