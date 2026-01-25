2026 Draft Prospect Watch - Combine tomorrow!

AMERICAN BOWL PRACTICE RECAP — DAY 1 MONEY MAKERS​

10 STANDOUTS FROM DAY TWO OF AMERICAN BOWL PRACTICE​

With the East-West Shrine game coming up this week and last weeks All-American bowl, I'll be putting some recaps and prospects to watch in this thread. Starting with the All-American bowl, here's Ric Serritellas thoughts on some prospects to watch:The event has been very well organized, as directorhas assembled a highly competitive roster, with help from veteran football executive. Nearly every pro football team is in attendance from the NFL and CFL, plus representatives from the UFL. Check-in, weigh-ins and practice all ran smoothly.Serving as head coaches for the American Bowl this week will be(Warhawks) and(Guardians). Other coaches includeand special teams guruThe Michigan Wolverines were well-represented at the American Bowl with two standouts on the first day of practice. Lengthy, 6-foot-4 targetmade several impressive catches during one-on-one drills. The lean-framed wideout has the size to be a great presence across the middle of the field and in the red zone. Michigan never really found it’s passing attack with freshman quarterbackthis season but McCulley made the most of his opportunities hauling in39 balls, for 588 yards and three scores. On defense, pass-rushermeasured in with solid size and flashed the bend necessary to succeed at the next level. While he had a down year, Guy finished his collegiate career with 12.5 sacks, including a career-high seven in 2024. Should these two players continue to build momentum, they could climb into the ‘draftable’ range on NFL big boards. Below is a six-pack of standouts from day one of American Bowl practice.Cincinnati speedsterappears to be the fastest player in Orlando, as he burned several defenders for deep balls with extreme ease. Allen has wheels for days, demonstrating an explosive get-off and burst. In fact, not a single defender was able to cover him during one-on-one matchups. Below is a glimpse of the quickness, as Allen shakes loose from Fresno State cornerbackOne more clip below displays the top-level speed that Allen possesses. James Madison cornerbackattempts to jam Allen off the line of scrimmage but Allen slides past him and leaves him in the dust, a common site on day one of practice. There is no doubt that NFL scouts had their heads on a swivel trying to keep up with Allen, who scored 13 touchdowns this past season. A strong week could elevate him into Day 3 range of the draft.Clemson offensive tackleentered the week as one of the more heralded prospects in the event, having played 2,202 offensive snaps over 42 career games (33 starts) at Clemson. His size, power and wide base were noticeable, as Leigh moves extremely well for a big man and could still look to fill-out his frame at the next level. Due to his length, Leigh is able to cut-off defenders and does a nice job finishing his blocks. He projects as a Day 3 prospect who can provide great value as a swing tackle. He makes easy work of Air Force defensive linemanbelow.One of the more difficult evaluations for NFL teams is Tennessee defensive tackle, who came in undersized at weigh-ins but compensated with quickness out on the field. Known for his propensity to make plays behind the line of scrimmage during his time with the Volunteers, West flashed an impressive ‘spin-o-rama’ on several occasions, while utilizing a lightening quick first step. He caught BYU guardduring one-on-ones below.One player who screams out ‘make-it’ traits all day is versatile Vanderbilt defensive lineman. During our summer training camp tour, we got an up-close look at Sydnor, who brings non-stop energy and he was around 280 pounds at the time. Sydnor tipped the scales at 259 during weigh-ins and took plenty of reps on the edge, showcasing his inside-outside flexibility. Expect Sydnor to hear his name called late in the draft. Below, he knocks-back the 6-foot-9, 341-pound San Diego State offensive tackleoff his mark.— An intriguing signal-caller from the D2 ranks, Strand is a strong-armed pocket-passer who has enough mobility to extend plays when needed. Thus far, he has flashed a cannon of an arm, along with the ability to make all the throws. A two-time team captain, Strand is a smart decision-maker who guided the Eagles to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in over a decade, while re-writing the school record book. He finished his career with a 63.4 completion percentage, a remarkable 11,908 passing yards and 108 touchdowns. An engineering physics graduate with a 3.87 GPA, Strand should be able to adjust to the NFL style of coaching and playbook. He projects as a potential Day 3 developmental prospect.— Carrying over his momentum from Hula Bowl week, Kaliakmanus has another opportunity to compete in front of NFL scouts all week and the more they see, the more they like. The Scarlet Knights rifleman has displayed excellent accuracy, along with sharp velocity, as his balls have shown a lot of zip. What makes Kaliakmanus most appealing is his ability to work the short-to-intermediate parts of the field with great efficiency, which is where quarterbacks earn their money in the NFL. His improvement was noticeable this past season in Piscataway, with career-best across the board in completion percentage (62.2%), passing yards (3,124) and touchdowns (20). At this rate, it would not be shocking to hear his name called late in the draft.— A tough evaluation for NFL scouts, Haynes is a short, thick powerful runner with the ability to break tackles and gain additional yardage after contact. Unfortunately, his lack of height could eliminate him from some draft boards entirely. However, this is an outstanding player with tremendous vision and excellent acceleration. The way that Haynes is able to hide behind his offensive lineman and then burst through the hole could make for an exciting change of pace runner at the next level. It’s hard not to notice his stout lower body and powerful thighs, which makes it difficult to wrap him up. With just 467 career carries, Haynes has plenty of thread left on the tire sto be viewed as a potential change of pace slasher.— An explosive playmaker who is a threat to take it the distance any time he touches the ball, Smith is clearly one of the best athletes in attendance this week. He does a nice job getting in and out his breaks and defenders have had a hard time sticking him during one-on-one reps. A Maryland state record-holder in the 55-meter and 300-meter dash, he brings elite level speed and also owns high schools records in the high jump. This past season, Smith went over the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his six-year collegiate career (spent four seasons at North Carolina State) and has averaged 17.8 yards per catch during that time, while visiting the end zone 14 times over the past two years for the Pirates. While he isn’t the most physical receiver, Smith brings solid size, winning with route running technique and quicks, two skills that should go a long way towards a favorable draft outlook.— Somewhat of a late bloomer, Herron made great strides this past season at right tackle for the Terrapins. Blessed with excellent size and tremendous power, Herron utilizes his violent hands upon contact to redirect defenders. He has demonstrated the ability to sit and absorb bull-rush attempts during one-on-one drills, while being known as a mauler in the run game. The Jamaican native has started all four seasons at left or right tackle, split between Shorter College and then Maryland. He was seen taking reps at guard during American Bowl practices, showcasing why he should be viewed upon as a reliable swingman at the next level, capable of filling in at multiple spots. According to our sources on the ground, Herron received an elevated winter grade from BLESTO and has now worked himself into the Day 3 equation.— One of the most consistent performers this week has been Foster, who boasts great size for the center position. The girth and stout anchor is what makes it so hard for defenders to dislodge him off his mark. In fact, Foster can often be seen stone-walling opponents in the trenches, using his savvy, smarts and mirror technique to keep them at bay. On film, Foster showcases the ability to pull effectively down the line and climb into the second level. A former five-star recruit from Texas A&M, the battle tested Foster has is known to be tough as nails, playing through an ACL tear in 2022. While he is limited in terms of athleticism, Foster compensates with technique and physicality. It’s hard to determine how many centers will actually be drafted from a year-to-year basis but Foster certainly owns make-it type traits with potential starter upside.— The motor runs hot on Graves who brings relentless energy and constant pursuit. His quick get-off has been very impressive and once he latches on his paws to opponents, Graves understands how to win the leverage battle due to keen instincts and smart angles. What NFL decision-makers might appreciate most about Graves is his his positional flexibility, as he can align anywhere from a three-technique to a one-technique along the interior. In four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Graves finished with 122 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fubles and one interception. Overall, Graves profiles as a rotational interior lineman who can contribute as a run-stuffer and situational rusher, drawing comparisons to Zach Allen in terms of his NFL projection.— A dominant force in the Vanderbilt linebacker room, per his coaches, Patterson showcases sideline-to-sideline range and elite blitzing ability shine, with a devastating speed-to-power pass-rush move. He is quick to fill the gaps and has been flying downhill during practices this week. A cerebral player who identifies pre-snap reads and relies communication to his teammates, Patterson is a natural leader whom players gravitate towards. He could stand develop his hand usage a bit more but Patterson does a nice job of slipping past blocks and possesses sneaky athleticism, maxing out at 21 mph on the Catapult device. A key cog for the Commodores defense, Patterson has registered 70 tackles in each of the past three seasons, including 14.5 tackles for loss. He should add value as a valuable depth piece in the pros.— A double-transfer who has made his mark at every pit-stop along the way, Garnes has been a popular player amongst NFL scouts. The Philadelphia native began his career at Duquesne, where he earned a reputation for coming up big in the clutch and creating turnovers, as an All-NEC standout performer. He also started at West Virginia before finishing up at Arizona, flashing ball-hawk instincts, while taking on a key leadership role. This past season, he finished with 43 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. The Philadelphia native has a gritty play style, as Garnes isn’t afraid to mix it up and get after it. His physicality and versatility to line up inside or outside should go a long ways towards solidifying his draft stock as a bonafide prospect.— A long, lengthy defender with natural play instincts and fluid movement skills, McCutchin has stood out accepting all challenges on the boundary, as one of the taller cornerbacks in attendance. He is also one of the more well-traveled participants, having begun his career at Oklahoma, before taking his talents to USC and then Houston, where he really elevated his game to the next level. A two-year starter for the Cougars, McCutchin also brings vast special teams experience and has two blocked kick during his time in H-Town, which should only enhance his draft stock. This past year was his most productive season to date, as he recorded 51 tackles, with nine pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery. There is still room for the highly competitive McCutchin to grow and he has flashed plenty of positive attributes throughout the week, making him one of the true money makers in Orlando.