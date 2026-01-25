 2026 Draft Prospect Watch | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 Draft Prospect Watch

With the East-West Shrine game coming up with this week and last weeks All-American bowl, I'll be putting some recaps and prospects to watch in this thread. Starting with the All-American bowl, here's Ric Serritellas thoughts on some prospects to watch:

The event has been very well organized, as director Scott Phillips has assembled a highly competitive roster, with help from veteran football executive John Peterson. Nearly every pro football team is in attendance from the NFL and CFL, plus representatives from the UFL. Check-in, weigh-ins and practice all ran smoothly.

Serving as head coaches for the American Bowl this week will be Brian Billick (Warhawks) and Mike Smith (Guardians). Other coaches include Mike Nolan, Ted Cottrell, Kevin Sumlin, Carnell Lake and special teams guru Gary Zauner.

AMERICAN BOWL PRACTICE RECAP — DAY 1 MONEY MAKERS​

The Michigan Wolverines were well-represented at the American Bowl with two standouts on the first day of practice. Lengthy, 6-foot-4 target Donaven McCulley made several impressive catches during one-on-one drills. The lean-framed wideout has the size to be a great presence across the middle of the field and in the red zone. Michigan never really found it’s passing attack with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood this season but McCulley made the most of his opportunities hauling in39 balls, for 588 yards and three scores. On defense, pass-rusher TJ Guy measured in with solid size and flashed the bend necessary to succeed at the next level. While he had a down year, Guy finished his collegiate career with 12.5 sacks, including a career-high seven in 2024. Should these two players continue to build momentum, they could climb into the ‘draftable’ range on NFL big boards. Below is a six-pack of standouts from day one of American Bowl practice.


Cincinnati speedster Cyrus Allen appears to be the fastest player in Orlando, as he burned several defenders for deep balls with extreme ease. Allen has wheels for days, demonstrating an explosive get-off and burst. In fact, not a single defender was able to cover him during one-on-one matchups. Below is a glimpse of the quickness, as Allen shakes loose from Fresno State cornerback Alzillion Hamilton.


One more clip below displays the top-level speed that Allen possesses. James Madison cornerback Elijah Culp attempts to jam Allen off the line of scrimmage but Allen slides past him and leaves him in the dust, a common site on day one of practice. There is no doubt that NFL scouts had their heads on a swivel trying to keep up with Allen, who scored 13 touchdowns this past season. A strong week could elevate him into Day 3 range of the draft.


Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh entered the week as one of the more heralded prospects in the event, having played 2,202 offensive snaps over 42 career games (33 starts) at Clemson. His size, power and wide base were noticeable, as Leigh moves extremely well for a big man and could still look to fill-out his frame at the next level. Due to his length, Leigh is able to cut-off defenders and does a nice job finishing his blocks. He projects as a Day 3 prospect who can provide great value as a swing tackle. He makes easy work of Air Force defensive lineman Peyton Zdroik below.


One of the more difficult evaluations for NFL teams is Tennessee defensive tackle Tyre West, who came in undersized at weigh-ins but compensated with quickness out on the field. Known for his propensity to make plays behind the line of scrimmage during his time with the Volunteers, West flashed an impressive ‘spin-o-rama’ on several occasions, while utilizing a lightening quick first step. He caught BYU guard Austin Leausa during one-on-ones below.


One player who screams out ‘make-it’ traits all day is versatile Vanderbilt defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor. During our summer training camp tour, we got an up-close look at Sydnor, who brings non-stop energy and he was around 280 pounds at the time. Sydnor tipped the scales at 259 during weigh-ins and took plenty of reps on the edge, showcasing his inside-outside flexibility. Expect Sydnor to hear his name called late in the draft. Below, he knocks-back the 6-foot-9, 341-pound San Diego State offensive tackle Christian Jones off his mark.



10 STANDOUTS FROM DAY TWO OF AMERICAN BOWL PRACTICE​


QB Jack Strand, Moorehead State, 6036, 240 — An intriguing signal-caller from the D2 ranks, Strand is a strong-armed pocket-passer who has enough mobility to extend plays when needed. Thus far, he has flashed a cannon of an arm, along with the ability to make all the throws. A two-time team captain, Strand is a smart decision-maker who guided the Eagles to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in over a decade, while re-writing the school record book. He finished his career with a 63.4 completion percentage, a remarkable 11,908 passing yards and 108 touchdowns. An engineering physics graduate with a 3.87 GPA, Strand should be able to adjust to the NFL style of coaching and playbook. He projects as a potential Day 3 developmental prospect.

QB Athan Kaliakmanus, Rutgers, 6024, 216 — Carrying over his momentum from Hula Bowl week, Kaliakmanus has another opportunity to compete in front of NFL scouts all week and the more they see, the more they like. The Scarlet Knights rifleman has displayed excellent accuracy, along with sharp velocity, as his balls have shown a lot of zip. What makes Kaliakmanus most appealing is his ability to work the short-to-intermediate parts of the field with great efficiency, which is where quarterbacks earn their money in the NFL. His improvement was noticeable this past season in Piscataway, with career-best across the board in completion percentage (62.2%), passing yards (3,124) and touchdowns (20). At this rate, it would not be shocking to hear his name called late in the draft.

RB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech, 5067, 186 — A tough evaluation for NFL scouts, Haynes is a short, thick powerful runner with the ability to break tackles and gain additional yardage after contact. Unfortunately, his lack of height could eliminate him from some draft boards entirely. However, this is an outstanding player with tremendous vision and excellent acceleration. The way that Haynes is able to hide behind his offensive lineman and then burst through the hole could make for an exciting change of pace runner at the next level. It’s hard not to notice his stout lower body and powerful thighs, which makes it difficult to wrap him up. With just 467 career carries, Haynes has plenty of thread left on the tire sto be viewed as a potential change of pace slasher.

WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina, 6015, 191 — An explosive playmaker who is a threat to take it the distance any time he touches the ball, Smith is clearly one of the best athletes in attendance this week. He does a nice job getting in and out his breaks and defenders have had a hard time sticking him during one-on-one reps. A Maryland state record-holder in the 55-meter and 300-meter dash, he brings elite level speed and also owns high schools records in the high jump. This past season, Smith went over the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his six-year collegiate career (spent four seasons at North Carolina State) and has averaged 17.8 yards per catch during that time, while visiting the end zone 14 times over the past two years for the Pirates. While he isn’t the most physical receiver, Smith brings solid size, winning with route running technique and quicks, two skills that should go a long way towards a favorable draft outlook.

OT Alan Herron, Maryland, 6047, 319 — Somewhat of a late bloomer, Herron made great strides this past season at right tackle for the Terrapins. Blessed with excellent size and tremendous power, Herron utilizes his violent hands upon contact to redirect defenders. He has demonstrated the ability to sit and absorb bull-rush attempts during one-on-one drills, while being known as a mauler in the run game. The Jamaican native has started all four seasons at left or right tackle, split between Shorter College and then Maryland. He was seen taking reps at guard during American Bowl practices, showcasing why he should be viewed upon as a reliable swingman at the next level, capable of filling in at multiple spots. According to our sources on the ground, Herron received an elevated winter grade from BLESTO and has now worked himself into the Day 3 equation.

OC Bryce Foster, Kansas, 6042, 317 — One of the most consistent performers this week has been Foster, who boasts great size for the center position. The girth and stout anchor is what makes it so hard for defenders to dislodge him off his mark. In fact, Foster can often be seen stone-walling opponents in the trenches, using his savvy, smarts and mirror technique to keep them at bay. On film, Foster showcases the ability to pull effectively down the line and climb into the second level. A former five-star recruit from Texas A&M, the battle tested Foster has is known to be tough as nails, playing through an ACL tear in 2022. While he is limited in terms of athleticism, Foster compensates with technique and physicality. It’s hard to determine how many centers will actually be drafted from a year-to-year basis but Foster certainly owns make-it type traits with potential starter upside.

DT Aaron Graves, Iowa, 6044, 298 — The motor runs hot on Graves who brings relentless energy and constant pursuit. His quick get-off has been very impressive and once he latches on his paws to opponents, Graves understands how to win the leverage battle due to keen instincts and smart angles. What NFL decision-makers might appreciate most about Graves is his his positional flexibility, as he can align anywhere from a three-technique to a one-technique along the interior. In four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Graves finished with 122 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fubles and one interception. Overall, Graves profiles as a rotational interior lineman who can contribute as a run-stuffer and situational rusher, drawing comparisons to Zach Allen in terms of his NFL projection.

LB Langston Patterson, Vanderbilt, 6004, 228 — A dominant force in the Vanderbilt linebacker room, per his coaches, Patterson showcases sideline-to-sideline range and elite blitzing ability shine, with a devastating speed-to-power pass-rush move. He is quick to fill the gaps and has been flying downhill during practices this week. A cerebral player who identifies pre-snap reads and relies communication to his teammates, Patterson is a natural leader whom players gravitate towards. He could stand develop his hand usage a bit more but Patterson does a nice job of slipping past blocks and possesses sneaky athleticism, maxing out at 21 mph on the Catapult device. A key cog for the Commodores defense, Patterson has registered 70 tackles in each of the past three seasons, including 14.5 tackles for loss. He should add value as a valuable depth piece in the pros.

CB Ayden Garnes, Arizona, 5112, 173 — A double-transfer who has made his mark at every pit-stop along the way, Garnes has been a popular player amongst NFL scouts. The Philadelphia native began his career at Duquesne, where he earned a reputation for coming up big in the clutch and creating turnovers, as an All-NEC standout performer. He also started at West Virginia before finishing up at Arizona, flashing ball-hawk instincts, while taking on a key leadership role. This past season, he finished with 43 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. The Philadelphia native has a gritty play style, as Garnes isn’t afraid to mix it up and get after it. His physicality and versatility to line up inside or outside should go a long ways towards solidifying his draft stock as a bonafide prospect.

CB Latrell McCutchin, Houston, 6014, 183 — A long, lengthy defender with natural play instincts and fluid movement skills, McCutchin has stood out accepting all challenges on the boundary, as one of the taller cornerbacks in attendance. He is also one of the more well-traveled participants, having begun his career at Oklahoma, before taking his talents to USC and then Houston, where he really elevated his game to the next level. A two-year starter for the Cougars, McCutchin also brings vast special teams experience and has two blocked kick during his time in H-Town, which should only enhance his draft stock. This past year was his most productive season to date, as he recorded 51 tackles, with nine pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery. There is still room for the highly competitive McCutchin to grow and he has flashed plenty of positive attributes throughout the week, making him one of the true money makers in Orlando.
 

Here's Serritella on the East-West Shrine Bowl:​

ON LOCATION: EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL DAY 1 MONEY MAKERS​

The 101st East-West Shrine Bowl is underway, as approximately 140 prospects reported to ‘The Star’ for an opportunity to compete in front of NFL scouts from all 32 teams. The East-West Shrine Bowl continues to increase the level of talent and this year’s roster has not dissappointed.

Several highly-rated prospects such as LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson and UConn wideout Skyler Bell are projected to be in consideration as top 50 prospects. A strong showing this week could possibly help catapult them into the first round.

There are no shortage of LSU players in attendance and a couple of Tigers outran the competition on day one, as tight end Bauer Sharp (21.19 mph) and wide receiver Zavion Thomas (20.31 mph) were the two fastest recorded players, with the aforementioned Bell (20.1) also registering a top mark.

Several players have since been added to the roster late, including wideouts Nick DeGennaro of James Madison and Anthony Smith of ECU, Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman, along with offensive linemen Tristan Leigh of Clemson, John Gesky of Illinois, Christian Jones of San Diego State and Jaren Kump of Utah, plus defensive lineman Michael Heldman of Central Michigan.

QB Joe ***nano, UConn (6026/223) — A smooth operator who looked calm and poised going through individual drills and team scrimmage, ***nano is a well-coached, smart-decision-maker with a quick release, sound footwork and can make every throw in the book. In fact, he could be the most toolsy quarterback in this year’s class not chosen in round one. This week should go a long way towards making believers amongst any talent evaluators who may have their doubts.

WR Zavion Thomas, LSU (5101/196) — Arguably the biggest playmaker in Frisco, Thomas is a speedy offensive weapon capable of doing damage in the slot, backfield, or as a return man. His wheels were on full display early on in Frisco and Thomas is a pure weapon, capable of of flipping the field in a jiffy. It also doesn’t hurt that he is related to the late, great Walter Payton, for those who can appreciate bloodlines. Thomas would appear to be a solid mid-round investment at this stage.


WR Chase Roberts, BYU (6031/216) — A precision route runner with dependable hands, Roberts possesses excellent size, can line up on the boundary but also has the athleticism to be a mismatch in the slot and was seen returning punts during practice, something he did not do during his time with the Cougars. All he does is get open, make catches and move the chains, which would make Roberts a reliable possession-type wideout at the next level. Once day three of the draft hits, you can be sure NFL war rooms will be considering this lengthy, versatile target.

OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State (6081/310) — The gargantuan size and movement skills are extremely impressive for Rucci, who packs a helluva powerful punch. Despite his rather large frame, he moves surprisingly well for a big man and had no issues mirroring defenders during one-one-one drills. Rucci definitely looked the part and played the part but NFL decision-makers are going to want to learn more about why he started just 18 games in five seasons between Wisconsin and Penn State. A possible late bloomer, Rucci allowed just one sack in 302 pass attempts in 2025 (per PFF) and offers tremendous upside.


OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame (6051/302) — Displaying a nice wide base, adequate bend and tremendous lateral movement, Wagner was a big winner on the opening day. A team captain with prestige character, Wagner fended off every defender one-by-one, displaying the agility and strength to stymie all challengers. A well-accomplished player both on and off the field, the Ohio native finished his Fighting Irish career making 28 consecutive starts. He seems poised to be a top 100 overall selection with starter-caliber traits.

OT Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest (6047/311) — The feisty Fa’amoe plays with a mean streak in the trenches and likes to rag doll his opponents when opportunity presents himself. We saw several examples of that during one-on-one drills, as he flashed his raw power. Not quite as polished as some of his other counterparts in attendance, Fa’amoe has provided plenty of glimpses of what he has to offer early on. However, he did get beat badly by a New Mexico pass-rusher Keyshawn James-Newby with a lightning-quick spin move, indicating that he may struggle with speed, something that scouts will be sure to monitor throughout the week.

OG Caden Barnett, Wyoming (6037/317) — On the interior, Barnett stood out due to a well-rounded frame, which is evenly proportioned, making for a stout anchor. He did excellent with his footwork and mirror skills, displaying adequate lateral, movement. A hard mauler to move off his mark, Barnett can absorb bigger bodies and stone-walled Dontay Corleone of Cincinnati on several bull-rush attempts. A vocal leader who has started the past three seasons for the Cowboys, Barnett is on the verge of solidifying himself as a late round prospect.

DT James Thompson Jr, Illinois (6052/301) — No one turned more heads than Thompson Jr., whose imposing size, brute strength, quick get-off and high motor stole the show on day one of practice. Has has checked off every box along the way thus far from weigh-in measurements, to interviews and now performance. Like a bull in a china shop, Thompson Jr. is able to dislodge opposing linemen with relative ease. During bag drills he demonstrated great athleticism for his size, connecting with powerful hand strikes. In one-on-one drills, few players were able to match his force. Thompson Jr. missed most of his 2024 campaign at Wisconsin due to a torn pectoral muscle but bounced back nicely during his final year in Champaign with 41 tackles. Pending that his medical checks out ok, his stock is soaring.

CB Domani Jackson, Alabama (6005/195) — A potential first round pick, Jackson is one of the highest-rated players in attendance. His combination of size, physicality, instincts and experience stacks up with any of his counterparts in this year’s draft and he was one of the hottest commodities amongst team interviews, a telling sign of how much interest he is expected to generate come draft time. A former five-star recruit from USC, Jackson possesses the frame, experience and pedigree to be viewed upon as a top five cornerback in this year’s draft.

CB Devon Marshall, North Carolina State (5103/197) — Another player moving his way up draft boards is Marshall, who earned a spot on the AAF All-Hula Bowl Team several weeks ago. An instinctual defender who isn’t afraid to mix it up and get physical, Marshall accounted for 16 pass deflections in 2025. His blanket coverage carried over to Frisco during one-on-one drills, as he was able to stay in stride with just about every wideout he lined up against. The Wolfpack trusted Marshall to be left alone on an island against their opponents top receiver this past season. He certainly isn’t short on confidence and his anticipation skills are top-notch. If he continues to build off his performance, Marshall may have done enough to move the needle from a Day 3 prospect, up to a mid-round selection.



 

Here's Day 2:​

ON LOCATION: EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL DAY 2 MONEY MAKERS​

Another spirited practice is in the books at the 101st East-West Shrine Bowl. We saw better chemistry between the quarterbacks and receivers on the second day, highlighted by a 40-yard dime by UConn signal-caller Joe ***nano to Georgia Tech speedster Eric Rivers, who had a solid day overall.

One of the more comfortable looking quarterbacks in attendance is Behren Morton of Texas Tech, who connected with Georgia playmaker Dillon Bell on a nice downfield ball over the top of Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller. We have more on another top quarterback and top performers below.

It was another great day in the trenches with the featured matchup pitting two of the top standouts against each other, as Duke center Brian Parker and Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis battled to a stalemate on a several occasions.

The star of the week has been Iowa slot/returner Kaden Wetjen who has unable to be guarded against during one-on-ones and reminds us of another former Hawkeyes return extraordinaire Tim Dwight. In fact, after this week, Wetjen could be viewed as a top 50 overall player on draft boards.

The East-West Shrine Bowl does a nice job of providing data analytics and alternate stats. In terms of max acceleration, SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (6.59), Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau (6.21) and North Carolina cornerback Marcus Allen (6.03) registered top marks on the second day of practice.

[NOTE]: Max acceleration in football analytics refers to the highest instantaneous acceleration a player achieves during a play, practice, or game, typically measured in yards per second squared. It quantifies how explosively a player can change speed from a standstill or low speed—essentially their burst or “first-step quickness” in short bursts.

On minor injury of note to report as UConn wideout Skyler Bell (quad), is expected to shut it down for the remainder of the week. There have also been some roster additions, including Tulsa running back Dominic Richardson, Arizona wideout Kris Hutson, Alabama offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and UTSA linebacker Shad Banks.


Onto the standouts …

Miller Moses, QB, Louisville (6011/211) — It was a smooth day for Moss who was slinging the ball on time and with anticipation. The former four-star recruit from USC never quite fulfilled expectations throughout his collegiate career. He flashed in spurts this past season at Louisville but tends to throw a costly interception in critical spots. The showing on this day was a small part to solving his draft equation, as NFL scouts will likely reserve final thoughts until the see him against live bullets and under some duress. He could work his way into the late round mix as a developmental roll of the dice.

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy (5112/197) — He’s got the moves like ‘Jagger.’ Trying to stick Heidenreich might just be the most daunting task of the week, as he is so quick and shifty that defenders struggle mightily to keep up. There are some Danny Woodhead type qualities to his overall game, as Heidenreich can be utilized as a runner, or a pass-catcher and can line up out of the slot. With 3,205 career all-purpose yards, there is plenty of film to backup the production of this dynamic weapon. Expect Heidenreich to hear his name called somewhere early on Day 3.

Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa (5086/195) — The star of the show, there hasn’t been a single one-on-one rep that Wetjen hasn’t won. His route running is sharp due to elite change of direction agility and the ability to separate swiftly out of his breaks. Once he has the ball in his hands, Wetjen possesses breakaway speed and is a threat to score Severely underused at Iowa, Wetjen had just 46 touches on offense for his career. However, he has returned a combined six punt and kick returns for a touchdown, a testament to his explosiveness and value. After this week, he should be viewed as a Day 2 prospect.

Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia (6001/212) — Some players are just faster and more fluid than others, such is the case with Bell who appears to move quicker than most. He made several nice grabs throughout the day, showcasing his versatility both as an underneath option and as a downfield threat. The Bulldogs wideout certainly has the speed to stretch a defense and came on strong down the stretch of the season. He has carried that momentum into Frisco, demonstrating an alluring combination of size, athleticism and pedigree. Since Bell is viewed more as a gadget player who could be limited to sub-packages, he will likely wind up drafted in the later rounds.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati (6046/208) — The Bearcats have announced their presence along the all-star trails and this week it has been Caldwell, who transferred up from Lindenwood, where he was an FCS standout before rounding out his career in ‘The Nati.’ A nine-inch growth spurt during high school took him from the soccer field to the gridiron, as Caldwell is known to be a phenomenal athlete with top-shelf length and speed. In fact, he had one of the better plays of the day, as he utilized his height to make a spectacular grab over Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson. A strong week in Frisco, combined with what is expected to be an eye-popping combine performance could catapult Caldwell up draft boards. Currently, he projects as a mid-round prospect.

Micah Pettus, OT, Florida State (6084/346) — A member of the AAF All-Hula Bowl Team, Pettus continues to outperform the competition and was back up to his old tricks once again. His tremendous size and strength enable him to pummel opponents at will, as he stunned UCF pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence on the edge during one rep and then followed it up on his next rep with an authoritative jolt to Aidan Hutchinson of Northwestern. Based on what we’ve seen thus far from Pettus, this is a potential starter at the next level. It would not be surprising if he lands inside the top 100 overall selections.

Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss (6043/310) — You have to appreciate the calm, cool and collectiveness of Williams who looks like a seasoned pro. His technique, bend and lateral movement all check out, as he lines up against all defenders, big or small, with the same consistent approach. While he lacks prototype length, Williams has enough size to be tried out at tackle. He has started parts of four seasons at left tackle during his time at Ole Miss, so he brings vast experience. The biggest knock on Williams will be his durability, as he has struggled to stay healthy at times. His medical will likely play a big part on where he is eventually drafted but from a talent-perspective, he would seem to be an excellent backup swingman in the pros.

Joe Cooper, OT, Slippery Rock (6060/330) — One of the pleasant surprises of the week, Cooper has been a stud early on in the week. If not for the helmet decal, you would think this was a ‘Power Four’ prospect. Don’t get it twisted, in speaking with Cooper during arrival day, he stated that he had multiple offers to enter the portal and transfer up. However, money was not his priority and he felt obligated to his commitment at Slippery Rock, finishing up with 38 consecutive starts at left tackle and becoming the first consensus All-American in school history. The D2 product has not looked out of place against top competition and could stun some by how early he gets chosen.

Brian Parker, OC, Duke (6046/306) — The Blue Devils product has created a bit of a buzz for himself, making a seamless transition to center, a position he played in high school. Kudos to Parker and his camp for recognizing that his short arms (3228) could be an issue for NFL decision-makers. His shift to the interior is the best move for his long-term pro outlook. He also boasts experience at guard, making him capable of filling in at all five positions along the offensive line. When you factor in his experience, smarts and versatility, Parker could very well wind up being one of the highest drafted prospects from the event.

Avery Smith, CB, Toledo (5110/179) — It was a pure delight to watch Smith lockdown wideouts during one-on-one drills. Most impressive was his ability to matchup against both speed and size. On two occasions, he locked up with LSU burner Chris Hilton, another standout who didn’t crack our list, denying him on back-to-back reps. Next up was the lengthy and physical Colbie Young of Georgia, as Smith guarded him to perfection. Over the past two seasons, Smith has totaled an impressive 28 pass deflections, along with three interceptions. His instincts and anticipatory skills are amongst the best of any cornerback in attendance. The cat is out of the bag on this sleeper, as Smith should be viewed as another potential top 100 selection.

 
Here's Serritella on the Hula Bowl which was from Jan 10th, apparently there was some drama on kids that attended it, apparently the first day they were sorting all that out so not alot happened:



The second day of practice featured full pads, as Team Aina (head coach Jay Gruden) and Team Kai (head coach Jon Gruden) continue to install the playbook but a good portion of the session included one-on-one drills, so that NFL scouts can better evaluate prospects. Several CFL teams are also in attendance, as well as a handful of UFL representatives.

A spirited practice ensued and before we dive into the standouts from the second day of practice, we would like to share a few words on some of the behind the scenes inner-workings of the event and the all-star game circuit in general. There has been some negative publicity surrounding the Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl on social media, primarily from individuals who are not in attendance. As a result, a handful of agents opted to pull their players from the game. It’s time to set the record straight.

ON LOCATION: HULA BOWL — JON GRUDEN RALLIES THE TROOPS​


The execution of hosting an all-star game event is a costly and arduous task. Some of the pushback has been unfair in their assessment of what is transpiring on the ground. Like any all-star game, hiccups are expected. Having been involved with all-star game events and traveling the trails for the past two decades, best believe that they are not the first event to have equipment arrive late. The first day of practice was relegated to minimal contact drills as a result but the most valuable aspect of these events are for NFL scouts to meet and interview players.

It has been remarkable to see how quickly media and agents are to piggyback off the bad PR, with the term ‘money-grab’ being attached to the event. As an unbiased observer, this couldn’t be any further from the truth. For those folks, riddle me this … the Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl covers all costs to fly participants in and takes care of their hotel accommodations for the week. Players are provided three catered meals per day and transportation, while getting to meet with NFL scouts. Where is the ‘money-grab?’

We have learned that a significant amount of players were pulled from the event, mainly by new and younger agents. This benefitted absolutely no one. In fact, everyone loses. Aspiring pro prospects were denied a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity due to a handful of bad apples who unrightfully smeared the event and several inexperienced agents who did their clients a major disservice. The main reason for speaking out on this topic is that so hopefully, everyone can learn and better understand for the future. To attend an all-star game is a privilege. Let’s start acting that way!

Now onto our observations …


ON LOCATION: 80TH HULA BOWL DAY TWO MONEY MAKERS​

Several prospects have made quick work boosting their draft stock during the first two days of practice and have rapidly become in-demand for NFL team interviews.

More so than previous years, NFL decision-makers will be on the hunt for a developmental quarterback due to the relatively slim crop for this year’s draft class. A handful of signal-callers have made their presence felt thus far in Daytona, including Derek Robertson of Monmouth. A pocket-passer with adequate height, Robertson has been praised by the Hula Bowl coaches for his cerebral mind, with one NFL scout telling us that he os one of the smartest quarterbacks he has ever met. The Jersey Shore gunslinger has done a phenomenal job picking up the pro vocabulary, while flashing a laser arm. Over the past three seasons, the All-CAA standout has thrown for 9,273 passing yards and 83 touchdown passes (24 interceptions). There are a lot of appealing tools to work with, as Robertson could be worth a late round roll of the dice.

When it comes to pedigree, Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen brings 38 career starts across six seasons, spending his first four years at Baylor. An experienced signal-caller who works the short-to-intermediate parts of the field well, Shapen also possesses the mobility to extend plays. While consistency woes have popped up throughout his career, the Louisiana native brings moxie and competence to the position. Shapen has been seen taking first team reps and could start the Hula Bowl game on Saturday.

One other notable quarterback in attendance is Athan Kaliakmanis of Rutgers who has been in high-demand for interview request amongst NFL teams. A fifth-year senior who spent his first three seasons at Minnesota, Kaliakmanis enjoyed a career year in 2025, completing 62.2% of his passes, for 3,124 passing yards and 20 touchdowns (seven interceptions). While Kaliakmanis possesses average arm strength, he does a nice job getting rid of the ball quickly, demonstrating keen anticipation and timing. In fact, some scouts on-site shared that they have a draftable grade on the Scarlet Knights signal-caller.

ON LOCATION: HULA BOWL PRACTICE RECAP — DAY 2 (DEFENSE)​


The highlight of day two were the one-on-one drills in the trenches, featuring several marquee matchups. It’s always intriguing to see how some of the small school prospects fare against the ranks of the Power-Four competition. One player who has aced his test thus far is Fintan Brose of Delaware. A multiple All-CAA selection, Brose has played all five positions along the offensive line but has been taking reps at center, winning the majority of his one-on-one battles, including a stonewall of Notre Dame defensive tackle Gabe Rubio.

Another offensive lineman who has flashed is Rasheed Miller of Louisville, who has started at right tackle and both guard spots for the Cardinals over the past two seasons. Measuring in at nearly 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, the towering Miller has displayed excellent movement skills mirroring opponents, implementing a quick kick-slide, while utilizing his 36-inch arms to stymie defenders at bay. Due to his size, experience and a frame that is still filling out, Miller stands a strong chance to stick at the next level.

One name who has popped up frequently amongst evaluators is Kansas defensive lineman Tommy Dunn who has flashed quick twitch and strong hands. A sturdy run-stuffer with special teams experience, Dunn continues to win with his quickness. The former high school tight end displays above average athleticism and strength, making great use of his hands. His skill-set would seem to translate to the pros as a valuable rotational piece, as he has boosted his draft stock early on in the week.

ON LOCATION: 80TH HULA BOWL NEWS & NOTES​

Key observations from day two of practice … The Jayhawks are well represented in Daytona, with running back LeShon Williams showcasing his juice and flashing soft hands as a pass-catcher coming out of the backfield. He has been seen taking reps with the first team during practice … Maryland wideout Jalil Farooq consistently burned cornerbacks during one-on-one drills. He has stood out amongst the receivers in attendance … UConn tight end Louis Hansen is one player to keep an eye on. An astute blocker who was originally recruited by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Hansen was showcased more as a pass-catcher this past year for the Huskies. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of many teams that Hansen has met with thus far … Few players have met with more organizations than South Dakota offensive tackle Sam Hagen, who met with over 20 NFL teams at the FCS Showcase before embarking upon Daytona, where he continues to make the rounds … Illinois offensive lineman Melvin Priestly has looked the part, demonstrating sound footwork and the ability to get down the line in a jiffy on pull-blocks. With over 40 career starts at tackle (two seasons at Grambling State), Priestly will likely kick inside at the next level due to his lack of height … Lengthy Nebraska linebacker Dasan McCullough has popped on defense. A long, linear athlete with piss and vinegar, the former four-star recruit never quite lived up to the billing during his collegiate career from Indiana, to Oklahoma and eventually Lincoln but there is clearly potential there that NFL teams could look to tap into.


Here's Day 3:

Standouts from the third day of practice included mammoth offensive tackle Micah Pettus of Florida State who boasts enormous size and vast experience, along with tremendous power. The 6-foot-7, 351-pound Pettus started all 11 games for the Seminoles at right tackle this past season and previously had 29 starts for Ole Miss (2022-24). He has flashed excellent movement skills in Daytona and possesses the ability to climb to the second level. The most noticeable improvement for Pettus this past year has been the reduction in penalties, as he has sharpened his overall skill-set and technique. One of the top prospects in attendance, his play this week in practice would seem to warrant a call-up to the Panini Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl.

Miami-Ohio linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is one to watch for. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Bobcats tackle machine enjoyed a bust-out campaign this season, recording 109 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. A former walk-on at Ohio State, Kuwatch is a late bloomer who has flashed in Daytona due to his diverse toolbox. His size and length enable him to get after the quarterback but the All-MAC performer has showcased his ability to drop in coverage, which could result in him being used in an array of ways at the next level. Like many players in attendance, Kuwatch will likely need to earn his keep via special teams as an undrafted free agent.

Another player who has caught the attention of NFL scouts is Shad Banks of UTSA. The undersized, 5-foot-11, 233-pound linebacker has excelled in one-on-ones, demonstrating fluid movement agility and elite speed. The former Texas A&M wideout converted to defense upon his arrival at TCU in 2021. He would then transfer to UTSA for his final season of eligibility, racking up 94 tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown in 2025. A vocal leader who owns top-notch athleticism and plays with an aggressive downhill demeanor, Banks owns a propensity for creating turnovers and has reportedly been timed in the 4.4-range. He screams out core special teams player all day long!
 
Here's Kevin Fielders thoughts on the East-West Shrine bowl standouts:


East/West Shrine Bowl practices are always a difficult thing to project, but these same games can make or break a 2026 NFL Draft prospect’s stock.

Last season, Maryland defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West helped boost their stock, becoming Day 3 picks and immediate contributors at the NFL level. While their stocks weren’t built strictly off the Shrine Bowl practices, those events helped those players land on the radar of NFL Draft fans.

On Friday, the Shrine Bowl kicked off its practices at The Star in Frisco, Texas. In between a combination of stretching and position-specific drills, multiple players impressed during one-on-ones and team drills, potentially boosting their stock.

EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico​

New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby has had an incredibly interesting journey to the Shrine Bowl, beginning his career at NAIA Montana Tech before transferring to Idaho and New Mexico under head coach Jason Eck. With Eck in attendance during the first day of practices, James-Newby continued to impress, putting together multiple impressive reps in one-on-ones.

While his power and play strength are still a concern (he’s not necessarily weak, but he won’t be the strongest edge rusher), his explosiveness and first step were incredible. One time, James-Newby unleashed a spin move that left plenty of people watching in awe. Other times, he beat edge rushers with pure speed and explosiveness.

James-Newby was one of the most productive edge rushers in college football this season with nine sacks. Still, there will be question marks with his age (he is a fifth-year senior who was granted an additional season of eligibility due to a blanket waiver for NAIA/JUCO prospects). Play strength, but an impressive showing in front of scouts could help boost his stock as a designated pass rusher.

IOL Josh Braun, Kentucky

Kentucky offensive guard Josh Braun is a confusing player to evaluate. With official measurements of 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Braun is built more like an offensive tackle. However, he spent most of the first day of practice with the interior offensive linemen.

It was a decision that paid off for him, too, as he continued to showcase some skills that help make him an intriguing offensive guard. During one-on-ones, Braun showcased a low center of gravity and anchor that make him an increasingly intriguing prospect. Even some of his losses, which were mostly down to technique and the disadvantage of being an offensive lineman participating in one-on-ones, were hardly concerning.

Credit to Braun’s teammate, interior offensive lineman Jager Burton, too. While Burton didn’t make this standouts list, the versatile offensive lineman was impressive at both offensive guard and center.

DB Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

A former North Dakota State standout, safety Cole Wisniewski chose to spend his final season of college football playing for Texas Tech. This season, Wisnewski helped boost his stock by putting together an impressive 78 tackles, 6 for loss, and two forced fumbles.

During practices, Wisniewski build and athleticism stood out. Although he measures in at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Wisniewski was still a fluid mover, capable of flipping his hips and turning his body in ways to make plays. Against tight ends, Wisniewski made some impressive plays in coverage, showcasing his ability to match certain body types in man coverage.

Honestly, Wisniewski is an intriguing player largely because of possible projection. Although he is listed at safety, Wisniewski looks more like a linebacker and even took snaps at linebacker during drills today. Given that NFL teams have become more willing to move defensive backs closer to the line of scrimmage to help against the pass, Wisniewski is a prospect worth watching.

TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Seydou Traore is a unique prospect because of how he’ll likely be used in the NFL. Despite being listed as a tight end, Traore weighed in at just 233 pounds and looked even lighter in person. As a result, Traore might be better suited to play slot receiver or an F-tight end role at the next level.

If that’s the case, Traore’s first day should leave everyone intrigued. With blocking not on the docket, Traore was able to feast against the linebackers and safeties, showcasing an impressive blend of route running skills and athleticism.

Traore already showcased some of those things on his college film; it’s always encouraging when it comes out in all-star game settings.

P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse​

Syracuse’s Jack Stonehouse, the cousin of former Tennessee Titans standout Ryan Stonehouse, was the only punter to punt during the first day of practice, and it was a decision that benefited him. Not only did Stonehouse showcase a strong leg – he recorded punts of at least 50 yards on multiple occasions – but he also displayed some borderline jaw-dropping hangtime.

On multiple occasions, Stonehouse almost hit the ceiling of the dome at The Star with kicks that skied through the air. Although official hangtime numbers are not available at Shrine, Stonehouse recorded hand-time hangtimes of 4.73 and 4.96 seconds, figures that would rank well above the NFL average.

Only a handful of specialists will be drafted, but Stonehouse might be the best punting prospect in this year’s class, an honor that typically leads to hearing his name called in the later rounds. If your team needs a punter, you should start learning Stonehouse’s name.

NC State CB Devon Marshall may be the best player here​

The defensive back play is strong here at the Shrine Bowl. While Oregon’s Jadon Canady may be the top-graded 2026 NFL Draft prospect here, North Carolina State’s Devon Marshall has had an exceptional start to the week.

He’s fluid, twitched up, and has an exceptional trigger. Marshall is standing his ground in off-man coverage, eating up leverage, and sinking into hip pockets. Marshall has been ultra-disruptive at the catchpoint in drills and team sessions.

Measuring in at 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds, Marshall is not one of the thinner corners that are prevalent in today’s game. Marshall is off to a strong start to his pre-draft process that could land him on Day 2 by the end of April.

Utah’s Dallen Bentley shines at Shrine​

This tight end class has turned into a weak one with Oregon’s Jamari Johnson going back to school after a stellar season next to Kenyon Sadiq. There are quite a few candidates for TE2 in this class, and Utah’s Dallen Bentley is making sure that he is in that conversation.

Coming off a season with 620 yards receiving and six touchdowns, Bentley looks like the next in a recent line of Utah tight ends. He’s had a strong week at Shrine, and it was capped off by a screen that he caught and hit the instant accelerators to chunk out yards after the catch.

I’ve been told that Bentley, verified at 6-foot-3 and 262 pounds, is going to test well for his size. Like, potentially 4.65 40-yard dash-type testing numbers.

He’s one of the only true in-line Y tight ends, he’ll block, and he’s a good athlete. This sells as a Day 2 prospect, even for an older player who came through the Junior College track after a two-year mission.

Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger had a day​

A transfer from Louisville to Wisconsin this season, pass rusher Mason Reiger looks the part and was dominant in both one-on-ones and team sessions on Day 2 of East/West Shrine.

While he is a bit undersized at just 245 pounds and sub-33-inch arms, Reiger showed a decent power profile still. He can win through the chest of the man across from him, but he spent most of the day attacking and exploiting the outside shoulder of offensive tackles here.

During team sessions as well, Reiger hit Penn State offensive tackle Nolan Rucci with a nasty ghost move for what would have been a sack in a live game. His draft stock is going to hinge on his medicals, and he’s likely a Day 3 pick, but Reiger has the making of an edge rusher who can round out a room at the NFL level.

FSU OT Micah Pettus has piqued my interest​

I am going to preface this section by saying that I have not watched a single play of Florida State offensive tackle Micah Pettus’ tape. However, Standing next to him, he is the most physically imposing offensive lineman in Frisco, Texas this week.

He is verified at 6-foot-6 and 346 pounds, but he carries it extremely well. There is not much bad weight on his body. However, as a late add, Pettus did not take a snap during 11-on-11s today, so it’s hard to get a grasp on exactly how he plays in that frame.

Be right back, loading up some Pettus tape.

Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen: the next Danny Woodhead?​

Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen is going to get drafted because of his excellence on special teams. This past season with the Hawkeyes, Wetjen returned 21 punts and averaged a massive 27 yards per return. However, what he is doing on the offensive side of the ball at Shrine is opening eyes.

He’s tiny. Wetjen is listed at 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds. However, he is cutting dudes up with his route running. Hard to get hands on, Wetjen is constantly open and caught a touchdown on a speed out in the redzone. Now, he’s not great against press, but a scout here told me, “Maybe he’s Danny Woodhead.”

This would mean trusting Wetjen to be isolated not only in the slot to create mismatches, but also perhaps a heavy workload out of the backfield as well. A Day 3 pick who is going to make his money on special teams, Wetjen has the making of a player who is going to carve out a strong, specialized role on an NFL offense as well.
 
Fielder on where Mendoza and Moore would rank out of the QBs in the past couple drafts:




Bryce Young went first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, I had him as QB2 and the ninth overall prospect.

Young was one of the best improvisers outside of structure that college football has ever seen. He was a real point guard and won a Heisman Trophy doing so. However, his arm? Average at best, and you have to weigh that heavily when evaluating quarterbacks.

There is a real reason that Young’s NFL career has been up and down thus far through nearly three seasons, including a benching in 2024. He’s doing enough to earn another year in Carolina and hold off any sort of conversation this offseason, but he’s not in extension territory the way that many top players are after year three of their NFL careers.

I had a ton of appreciation for Young coming out of Alabama, but he falls at the bottom of this list of first round grades I’ve given over the last five years.



I liked Jayden Daniels quite a bit coming out of LSU and off of his Heisman-winning season, but I didn’t love him. He was lethally accurate with the football and a ton of fun to watch as a ball carrier with the football. The arm talent, however, was a bit more middle of the road than in the tier of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

He was a stellar fit with Kliff Kingsbury in year one in Washington, and he won Rookie of the Year because of it. However, like Kingsbury’s time in Arizona, defenses catch on fast, and there aren’t a lot of counter-punches to choose from. Development is needed from both Kingsbury and Daniels; they have to find counter-punches.



The first of the two guys I view as 2026 NFL Draft first rounders makes an appearance here. And he does so above the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 class, and the No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 class. Don’t be fooled, Dante Moore has the goods.

The arm is not in the S-tier of arms. It’s above average. However, he is as smooth a thrower as you will find, as clean a player mechanically as you will find, and is lethally accurate with the football… like, as pinpoint as they make them.

And he’s doing it in an Oregon offensive system that is heavily influenced by NFL passing concepts and protections in front of him. Moore has at least one more game to prove to NFL evaluators that he is the real deal as well as the Ducks take on Texas Tech this week.

However, if you were to tell me that Moore was the first overall pick this upcoming April, I would have zero qualms with it. He very much resembles the quarterback that finds himself third on this list.



I’ve talked about Fernando too much on this site for you all not to get the picture by now. But in case you have… see below:

You get the point. Mendoza was the real deal at Cal last season despite playing in a disadvantageous situation. Mendoza has been the real deal all season with the Hoosiers. He’s led them to a Big Ten title and the top seed in the College Football Playoffs en route to a Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza is accurate, tough as nails under pressure, rises to the occasion in every big moment he’s been placed in, is one of the smartest processors to come out in years, and possesses arm arrogance to test any window given to him (even if the arm is just a B+ arm).

Call Mendoza a mid prospect at your own risk.



C.J. Stroud has been one of my favorite studies of all time. Going back to his 2022 season, Stroud’s prowess in structure, his wits both pre- and post-snap, and his ball placement and accuracy made him the pinnacle of what I look for in quarterback evaluations.

Despite lacking high-end tools, Stroud perfected the rest of his game, including the mechanics from the foundation up. I still love watching Stroud play and did not find his immediate NFL success as any sort of surprise.



I went against the grain a bit in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not have Caleb Williams as the top quarterback in the class. He’s a world-class improviser with a world-class arm, but Williams’ discomfort playing in structure at USC really turned me off.

He was still a top-five player in the class for me, and still the QB2 of that class. However, he comes in at No. 2 on this list of quarterbacks over the last five years, and No. 2 in his own class.



I loved Drake Maye coming out in 2024. You can find my full 2024 NFL Draft rankings here. From this article, here is what I had to say on the potential NFL MVP back in 2024 pre-draft:

“Easy velocity, multiple arm slots, on the run and out of structure, top-tier pocket presence. Am I missing something?… There is an element of prospect fatigue and box score surfing that has led to the cooling of Maye among the general perception. However, looking within the context of what Maye was asked to do, the talent he was playing with, and how often that talent let him down, there was a lot on the plate of the true Junior.”

Maye is my top-graded quarterback over the last half-decade, and Trevor Lawrence would be the only quarterback I’ve graded higher since I started seriously doing prospect evaluation in 2020.
 
Saw a lot of Wetjen. Reminds me of Wes Welker with sneaky athleticism. I suspect whoever gets him will be happy. Won't get a lot of spotlight, but he'll win some games.
 
