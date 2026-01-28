2026 Draft Strategy

I will say upfront I don't love this draft because it is lacking in depth and talent at certain positions especially quarterback.



The two guys I love for Miami are Reuben Bain and Frances Mauioga. Problem is I think they'll both be gone by the time we pick.



I like the two Utah tackles but they're light at 305lbs or so. And is it worth taking one at 11 if we're going to play him at guard?



We need corners desperately and there are 3 potential starters in Delane, McCoy and Terrell.

I think there's enough depth in this draft that we could get a good corner or IOL in round 2 or 3.



I just listened to Jeff Hafley's interview with Schraeger and it just confirmed what I think about him. There might be growing pains but he's going to coach this. team into 6-8 wins next year despite the very tough schedule.



Will we be in position to select one of the top QB's next draft? will the QB draft turn into what the '26 QB draft with a bunch of disappointing prospects and ones that decided to return to school? The '27 draft should be way better for QBs than this one but who knows?



I think Ty Simpson has the potential to be a really good starter if he's not rushed. It's possible the Jets or Cards/Browns could take him but I think he's going to be a tough sell for a GM picking in the top 5 or so.



Why not take Simpson this year, let him develop with Slowik and his QB coach for a year or two? I think he showed his upside this season when Bama beat Georgia and Vanderbilt. He didn't look good at the end of the season but nor did the rest of his offense. His OL was terrible and didn't give him a lot of time to throw but the arm talent and athletic ability are there for Simpson.



Why not grab him this year, let him develop and build out the O-line and skill spots for him during the next 2-3 drafts?