2026 EDGE Prospects

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My ranking:
All first round value, get'em while you can:
1. Damon Wilson, Jr., MIZ, 6-4 250 (#58 overall)
2. Anto Saka, Jr., NW, 6-4 255 (#114 overall)
3. Malachi Lawrence, Sr., UCF, 6-4 260 (#874 overall)
4. David Bailey, Sr., TTU, 6-3 250 (#21 overall)
5. Marvin Jones, Sr., OU, 6-5 262 (#248 overall)
How do our EDGE rushers stack up?
Chop Robinson - #5, #6
Bradley Chubb - UDFA
Matthew Judon - undraftable
Jaelan Phillips * - #1
Quinton Bell - undraftable