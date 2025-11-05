 2026 EDGE Prospects | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 EDGE Prospects

LargoFin

LargoFin

Super Donator
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
9,702
Reaction score
10,559
Age
52
Location
Daytona Beach, Florida
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

My ranking:

All first round value, get'em while you can:

1. Damon Wilson, Jr., MIZ, 6-4 250 (#58 overall)
2. Anto Saka, Jr., NW, 6-4 255 (#114 overall)
3. Malachi Lawrence, Sr., UCF, 6-4 260 (#874 overall)
4. David Bailey, Sr., TTU, 6-3 250 (#21 overall)
5. Marvin Jones, Sr., OU, 6-5 262 (#248 overall)

How do our EDGE rushers stack up?
Chop Robinson - #5, #6
Bradley Chubb - UDFA
Matthew Judon - undraftable
Jaelan Phillips * - #1
Quinton Bell - undraftable
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom