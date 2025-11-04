2026 ILB Prospects

LargoFin
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My rankings:
DAY 1
1. Alex Sonny Styles, Sr., tOSU 6-5 243 (#26 overall)
2. Arvell Reese, Jr, tOSU, 6-4 243 (#11 overall)
3. Jaishawn Barham, Sr., MICH 6-3 243 (#81 overall)
DAY 2/3
4. Anthony Hill, Jr., TEX 6-3 238 (#32 overall)
5. Sammy Omosigho, Jr, OU, 6-1 235 (#331 overall)
6. Raylen Wilson, Jr., UGA 6-1 235 (#275 overall)
7. Shadrach Banks, Sr., TCU/UTSA, 6-1 240 (#785 overall)
UDFA
8. CJ Allen, Jr., UGA, 6-1 235 (#28 overall)
9. Aiden Fisher, Sr., IU, 6-1 231 (#517 overall)
10. Troy Bowles, Jr., MICH, 6-0 230 (#378 overall)