2026 IOL Prospects

LargoFin
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My ranking;
Day 2:
1. LG Chase Bisontis, Jr., TAMU, 6-5 315 (#71 overall)
2. RG Jaedan Roberts, Sr., ALA, 6-5 327 (#153 overall)
Day 3
3. LG Luke Montgomery, Jr., tOSU, 6-4 312 (#493 overall)
4. LG Micah Morris, Sr, UGA, 6-4 330 (#775 overall)
UDFA
5. LG Fernando Carmona, Sr., ARK, 6-5 325 (#396 overall)
6. LG Logan Parr, Sr., SMU, 6-4 318 (#234 overall)
7. RG Zach Rice, Jr. SYR, 6-5 320 (#622 overall)
8. C Logan Jones, Sr., IOWA, 6-3 302 (#164 overall)
9. T-G,C Savion Byrd, Sr., SMU 6-5 304 ($800 overall)
10. G-C, Kadin Lynch, Jr., W&M, 6-3 300 (#550 overall)
11. T-G Hunter Zambrano, Sr., TTU, 6-5 310 (#846 overall)