2026 Mock Draft

11. DE David Bailey - Texas Tech - Chubb will probably be gone next year. Bailey and Chop could be a formidable bookend duo for many years. Lets try to follow the Broncos model of building a great defense then we dont necessarily have to draft an elite QB. Hopefully our next QB will be better than Bo Nix.



43. DB Aj Harris - Penn State - Even if we re-sign Douglas, he will be 31 next year.



75. WR Elijah Sarratt - Indiana - Our offense desperately needs another quality WR.



80. OT Caleb Tiernan - Northwestern - Good size and athleticism. He should be our RT of the future. If Jackson is kept for another year he can kick inside to RG.



91. S Michael Taaffe - Texas - Fitz might not be around for much longer.



111. TE Michael Trigg - Baylor - We add another weapon for our offense.



151. QB Jayden Maiava - USC - He has a good physical skill set to develop and a lot of upside.



191. DE Boubacar Traore - Notre Dame - Edge depth.



197. DB Xavier Scott - Illinois - You can never have enough DB depth.



226. LB Aiden Fisher - Indiana - LB depth.