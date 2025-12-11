 2026 Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 Mock Draft

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
5,665
Reaction score
11,014
Age
53
Location
Virginia
11. DE David Bailey - Texas Tech - Chubb will probably be gone next year. Bailey and Chop could be a formidable bookend duo for many years. Lets try to follow the Broncos model of building a great defense then we dont necessarily have to draft an elite QB. Hopefully our next QB will be better than Bo Nix.

43. DB Aj Harris - Penn State - Even if we re-sign Douglas, he will be 31 next year.

75. WR Elijah Sarratt - Indiana - Our offense desperately needs another quality WR.

80. OT Caleb Tiernan - Northwestern - Good size and athleticism. He should be our RT of the future. If Jackson is kept for another year he can kick inside to RG.

91. S Michael Taaffe - Texas - Fitz might not be around for much longer.

111. TE Michael Trigg - Baylor - We add another weapon for our offense.

151. QB Jayden Maiava - USC - He has a good physical skill set to develop and a lot of upside.

191. DE Boubacar Traore - Notre Dame - Edge depth.

197. DB Xavier Scott - Illinois - You can never have enough DB depth.

226. LB Aiden Fisher - Indiana - LB depth.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
11. DE David Bailey - Texas Tech - Chubb will probably be gone next year. Bailey and Chop could be a formidable bookend duo for many years. Lets try to follow the Broncos model of building a great defense then we dont necessarily have to draft an elite QB. Hopefully our next QB will be better than Bo Nix.

43. DB Aj Harris - Penn State - Even if we re-sign Douglas, he will be 31 next year.

75. WR Elijah Sarratt - Indiana - Our offense desperately needs another quality WR.

80. OT Caleb Tiernan - Northwestern - Good size and athleticism. He should be our RT of the future. If Jackson is kept for another year he can kick inside to RG.

91. S Michael Taaffe - Texas - Fitz might not be around for much longer.

111. TE Michael Trigg - Baylor - We add another weapon for our offense.

151. QB Jayden Maiava - USC - He has a good physical skill set to develop and a lot of upside.

191. DE Boubacar Traore - Notre Dame - Edge depth.

197. DB Xavier Scott - Illinois - You can never have enough DB depth.

226. LB Aiden Fisher - Indiana - LB depth.
Click to expand...
With James Daniels as a complete unknown and Cole Strange as a thus-far career disappointment, as well as no young Guards of note on the practice squad, I REALLY think we need to draft one next year. It doesn't have to be on the first day, but I'd hate to think that we'll go into the season next year with only the above two plus the developing Savvy as our core.

I like your mock, but I'd certainly draft another guard before a safety or TE in those high-middle picks.
 
Nice. Miami has a good opportunity to trade back into the first round if someone unexpectedly drops. Those three 3rd rounders could come into play.

I like quite a few linebackers in this draft. I would love to see the next GM really attack the front seven.

My hope is that Miami extends Douglas and Jones. Then the secondary could be emphasized more in 2027.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
11. DE David Bailey - Texas Tech - Chubb will probably be gone next year. Bailey and Chop could be a formidable bookend duo for many years. Lets try to follow the Broncos model of building a great defense then we dont necessarily have to draft an elite QB. Hopefully our next QB will be better than Bo Nix.

43. DB Aj Harris - Penn State - Even if we re-sign Douglas, he will be 31 next year.

75. WR Elijah Sarratt - Indiana - Our offense desperately needs another quality WR.

80. OT Caleb Tiernan - Northwestern - Good size and athleticism. He should be our RT of the future. If Jackson is kept for another year he can kick inside to RG.

91. S Michael Taaffe - Texas - Fitz might not be around for much longer.

111. TE Michael Trigg - Baylor - We add another weapon for our offense.

151. QB Jayden Maiava - USC - He has a good physical skill set to develop and a lot of upside.

191. DE Boubacar Traore - Notre Dame - Edge depth.

197. DB Xavier Scott - Illinois - You can never have enough DB depth.

226. LB Aiden Fisher - Indiana - LB depth.
Click to expand...
Maiava won't make it past the second round.

You're off on quite a few things.

Chubb has 6.5 sacks with 4 games left. 23rd out of all defensive players, let alone REs. He's staying.

I like the Maiava pick but It'll probably take our first if he even declares.

I like Sarrat but I would probably go WR earlier.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom