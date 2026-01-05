DB Cooper
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2016
- Messages
- 197
- Reaction score
- 334
2026 NFL Coach & GM Change Tracker
See what the Phins & the NFL competition are doing.
Miami Dolphins: Fired General Manager Chris Grier on October 31. Requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Rams assistant G.M. John McKay, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams on January 5.
See what the Phins & the NFL competition are doing.
Miami Dolphins: Fired General Manager Chris Grier on October 31. Requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Rams assistant G.M. John McKay, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams on January 5.