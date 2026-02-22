 2026 Olympic USA Hockey Women & Men | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 Olympic USA Hockey Women & Men

Congratulations to all the Americans everywhere!! You have lots to be proud about taking home the Women’s and Men’s Gold from Canada.

It’s a special sport and I wanted to acknowledge all of you / and yes Canadians can be poor sports, so I say sorry and apologize in advance.

Which you were expecting because Canadians say “sorry” for just about anything…

Peace bruvs
 
