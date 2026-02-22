2026 Olympic USA Hockey Women & Men

Rev Kev
Somebody Make the Merry Go Round Stop!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2004
- Messages
- 21,698
- Reaction score
- 23,250
- Location
- Calgary Alberta
Congratulations to all the Americans everywhere!! You have lots to be proud about taking home the Women’s and Men’s Gold from Canada.
It’s a special sport and I wanted to acknowledge all of you / and yes Canadians can be poor sports, so I say sorry and apologize in advance.
Which you were expecting because Canadians say “sorry” for just about anything…
Peace bruvs
It’s a special sport and I wanted to acknowledge all of you / and yes Canadians can be poor sports, so I say sorry and apologize in advance.
Which you were expecting because Canadians say “sorry” for just about anything…
Peace bruvs