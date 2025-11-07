2026 OT Prospects

LargoFin
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My rankings:
DAY 1
1. Trevor Goosby, So., TEX, 6-7 312 (#55 overall)
2. Francis Mauigoa, Jr., MIA, 6-6 335 (#12 overall)
3. Samson Okunlola, So., MIA, 6-6 330 (#489 overall)
DAY 2
4. Spencer Fano, Jr., UTAH, 6-6 308 (#7 overall)
5. Jude Bowry, Jr., BC, 6-5 311 (#139 overall)
6. Faalili Faamoe, Sr., WF, 6-5 317 (#122 overall)
DAY 3
7. Kadyn Proctor, Jr., ALA, 6-7 366 (#17 overall)
8. Max Iheanchor, Sr., ASU, 6-6 330 (#136 overall)
9. Jacarrius Peak, Jr, NCST, 6-4 308 (#254 overall)
How do our tackles stack up?
Patrick Paul - DAY 2, #5
Austin Jackson - DAY 3, #8
Jonah Savaiinea - DAY 3, #10
Larry Borom - UDFA tryout
Kendall Lamm, Yodney Cajuste, Germaine Ifedi - undraftable
