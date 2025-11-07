 2026 OT Prospects | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 OT Prospects

LargoFin

LargoFin

Super Donator
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
9,721
Reaction score
10,574
Age
52
Location
Daytona Beach, Florida
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

My rankings:

DAY 1
1. Trevor Goosby, So., TEX, 6-7 312 (#55 overall)
2. Francis Mauigoa, Jr., MIA, 6-6 335 (#12 overall)
3. Samson Okunlola, So., MIA, 6-6 330 (#489 overall)

DAY 2
4. Spencer Fano, Jr., UTAH, 6-6 308 (#7 overall)
5. Jude Bowry, Jr., BC, 6-5 311 (#139 overall)
6. Faalili Faamoe, Sr., WF, 6-5 317 (#122 overall)

DAY 3
7. Kadyn Proctor, Jr., ALA, 6-7 366 (#17 overall)
8. Max Iheanchor, Sr., ASU, 6-6 330 (#136 overall)
9. Jacarrius Peak, Jr, NCST, 6-4 308 (#254 overall)


How do our tackles stack up?

Patrick Paul - DAY 2, #5
Austin Jackson - DAY 3, #8
Jonah Savaiinea - DAY 3, #10
Larry Borom - UDFA tryout
Kendall Lamm, Yodney Cajuste, Germaine Ifedi - undraftable
 
Last edited:
LargoFin said:
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

My rankings:

DAY 1
1. Trevor Goosby, So., TEX, 6-7 312 (#55 overall)
2. Francis Mauigoa, Jr., MIA, 6-6 335 (#12 overall)
3. Samson Okunlola, So., MIA, 6-6 330 (#489 overall)

DAY 2
4. Spencer Fano, Jr., UTAH, 6-6 308 (#7 overall)
5. Jude Bowry, Jr., BC, 6-5 311 (#139 overall)
6. Faalili Faamoe, Sr., WF, 6-5 317 (#122 overall)

DAY 3
7. Kadyn Proctor, Jr., ALA, 6-7 366 (#17 overall)
8. Max Iheanchor, Sr., ASU, 6-6 330 (#136 overall)
9. Jacarrius Peak, Jr, NCST, 6-4 308 (#254 overall)


How do our tackles stack up?

Patrick Pauk - DAY 2, #5
Austin Jackson - DAY 3, #8
Jonah Savaiinea - DAY 3, #10
Larry Borom - UDFA tryout
Kendall Lamm, Yodney Cajuste, Germaine Ifedi - undraftable
Click to expand...
Give me Fano and/or Mauioga
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I like that. Miami has played without Jackson and Daniels basically all season. Need to really fortify the offensive line.
Click to expand...
I’ve got a mock of mine posted around here somewhere where I picked the two Utah OT’s with the Dolphins first two picks. Kind of as a joke, but kind of not. Lol

If Mendoza or another QB the Dolphins really like aren’t there with their first, I’d go OT. I know we need other positions…but an OL is IMO the most pressing need behind QB.
 
danmarino7051 said:
I’ve got a mock of mine posted around here somewhere where I picked the two Utah OT’s with the Dolphins first two picks. Kind of as a joke, but kind of not. Lol

If Mendoza or another QB the Dolphins really like aren’t there with their first, I’d go OT. I know we need other positions…but an OL is IMO the most pressing need behind QB.
Click to expand...
That makes a lot of sense for Miami. You want a new quarterback to come into a better situation than Tua.

Bain and Reese would probably be my pick after Mendoza.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom