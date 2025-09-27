 2026 QB Prospects | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 QB Prospects

Figured I'd get a thread rolling now.

These are some guys so I'll continue monitoring as we get deeper into CFB season.

(No particular order)

1000016660.png
 
Seniors:
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

Consensus Overall Ranking:

1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
13. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
15. Drew Allar, PSU
59. Carson Beck, U
162. Sawyer Robertson, BAY
214. Miller Moss, LOU
256. Luke Altmyer, ILL
266. Beau Pribula, MIZZ
275. Thomas Castellanos, FSU
379. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
505. Jake Garcia, MICH
611. Jaden Craig, HAR
615. Byrum Brown, USF
675. Kaidon Salter, COL
681. Kyron Drones, VT
741. Sam Huard, USC
777. Haynes King, GT
790. Jaylon Daniels, KAN
798. Behren Morton, TTU
803. Diego Pavia, VAN
810. Preston Stone, NW
818. Taylen Green, ARK
835. Jake Retzlaff, TUL
868. Jeff Sims, ASU
874. Drew Pyne, BGU
877. Max Johnson, UNC
886. Tyler Van Dyke, SMU
906. Matthew Sluka, JMU
909. Cade McNamara, ETSU
915. Dequan Finn, MIAMI OH
916. Zach Calzada, UK
 
Sam Leavitt** (My bad Sam)

Leavitt & Mateer athleticism with ball in their hands is off the charts
 
I'm not a fan of Leavitt or Mateer right now. They can't score.

TOP PERFORMING SENIORS, Week 5, Current Grades:

Jalon Daniels, KAN, 6-0 220
Passing: 66/99, 817, 12-2-3; Rushing: 26/159, 1
Grade: Day 2, short.

Taylen Green, ARK, 6-6 224
Passing: 81/128, 1191, 12-4-3; Rushing: 44/360, 2
Grade: Not draftable because of too many interceptions. Needs to improve that. Otherwise, top of 1st round.

Beau Pribula, MIZZ, 6-2, 212 (Needs to improve decisiveness, 8 sacks in 116 attempts is too many)
Passing: 84/116, 962, 8-2-8; Rushing: 34/148. 3
Grade: Not draftable, no exceptional performance traits.

Sawyer Robertson, BAY, 6-4, 220 (needs to improve completion percentage, 62.5 right now)
Passing: 109/174, 1320, 13-2-8; Rushing: 15/3, 0
Grade: Not draftable. Low completion percentage, low rushing yards, no exceptional performance traits.

Behren Morton, TTU, 6-2, 220 (Needs to improve decision making, 3 interception in 100 attempts is too many.)
Passing: 69/100, 1065, 11-3-3; Rushing: 34/148. 11/-3, 0
Not draftable: too many bad decisions in spite of exceptional scoring.

Diego Pavia, VAN, 6-0, 207
Passing: 94/126, 1211, 13-3-3; Rushing: 48/294. 2
Grade: Day 2 due to size.

The other seniors are not in draft considerations right now, not draftable. They are not playing well.
 
From the looks of that list it might be better to wait until 2027 to draft a QB. We could be just as bad next year as this year anyway.
 
Juniors

www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

Consensus Overall Ranking

8. Fernando Mendoza, IU
25. John Mateer, OU
102. Josh Hoover, TCU
176. Aidan Chiles, MSU
241. Avery Johnson, KSU
316. Jackson Arnold, AUB
506. Jaiden Maiava, USC
574. Kevin Jennings, SMU
587. Jaylen Raynor, Ark St
591. Ty Simpson, ALA
598. Conner Weigman, HOU
605. Nick Evers, UConn
630. AJ Swann, App St
632. Malik Murphy, Ore St
633. Devin Brown, CAL
643. Brendan Sorsby, CIN
666. Noah Fifita, AZ
668. Gunner Stockton, UGA
670. MJ Morris, CC
703. Owen McCown, UTSA
770. Carlos Del Rio Wilson, MAR
 
TOP PERFORMING Juniors, Week 5, Current Grades:

Fernando Mendoza, IU, 6-5 225
Passing: 76/99, 975, 14-0-3; Rushing: 22/76, 2
Grade: Mid 1st Rd, low passing volume.

John Mateer, OU, 6-1, 224
Passing: 95/141 1215, 8-3-4; Rushing: 42/190, 5
Grade: Day 2/3. not tall, and does not score enough with his arm.

Aidan Chiles, Mich St, 6-3 225
Passing: 70/102, 868, 9-1-10; Rushing: 39/154, 2
Grade: Mid 1st Rd, low passing volume.

Jayden Maiava, USC, 6-4, 230
Passing: 98/139,1587, 11-1-3; Rushing: 20/57. 4
Grade: Top of Rd 1

Ty Simpson, ALA, 6-2, 208
Passing: 64/89, 862, 9-0-4; Rushing: 17/45, 1
Grade: Day 2, because of light frame.

Brendan Sorsby, CIN, 6-3, 235
Passing: 45/64, 655, 8-1-0; Rushing: 22/175, 4
Grade: Day 2, low passing volume per game.


Other Juniors are not draftable right now, not playing well.
 
Eligible Redshirt Sophomores (Limited to QBs who may be considering declaring for the 2026 draft.)

www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

Consensus Overall Ranking:

2. Lanorris Sellers, SC
12. Arch Manning, TEX
58. Dante Moore, ORE
87. Sam Leavitt, ASU
139. Darian Mensah, DUKE
142. Nico Iamaleava
 
TOP PERFORMING Eligible Sophomores, Week 5, Current Grades:

Dante Moore, ORE, 6-3 206
Passing: 71/95, 962, 11-1-1; Rushing: 14/87, 0
Grade: Day 1/2, young and low passing volume.

Darian Mensah, Duke, 6-3, 205
Passing: 121/175, 1573, 13-2-9; Rushing: 21/-30, 0
Grade: Day 2/3. young, not mobile.

Rest of eligible sophomores should stay in school, based on performance up to week 5.
 
My ranking, Week 5

Day 1 - Starters 4-yr contract
1. Jayden Maiava, USC, Jr, 6-4 230
2. Fernando Mendoza, IU, Jr, 6-5 225
3. Aidan Chiles, MSU, Jr, 6-3 225
4. Dante Moore, ORE, So, 6-3 206

Day 2 - Short leash starters/backups 2-yr
5. Brendan Sorsby, CIN, Jr, 6-3 235
6. Ty Simpson, ALA, Jr., 6-2 208
7. Jalon Daniels, KAN, Sr, 6-0 220
8. John Mateer, OU, Jr, 6-1 224
9. Diego Pavia, VAN, Sr, 6-0 207

Day 3 Developmental
10. Beau Pribula, MIZZ, Sr, 6-2, 212
11. Sawyer Robertson, BAY, Sr, 6-4, 220
12. Darian Mensah, Duke, 6-3, 205
 
I want to see what Ty Simpson does tonight against Georgia.
 
