2026 QB Prospects

I'm not a fan of Leavitt or Mateer right now. They can't score.
TOP PERFORMING SENIORS, Week 5, Current Grades:
Jalon Daniels, KAN, 6-0 220
Passing: 66/99, 817, 12-2-3; Rushing: 26/159, 1
Grade: Day 2, short.
Taylen Green, ARK, 6-6 224
Passing: 81/128, 1191, 12-4-3; Rushing: 44/360, 2
Grade: Not draftable because of too many interceptions. Needs to improve that. Otherwise, top of 1st round.
Beau Pribula, MIZZ, 6-2, 212 (Needs to improve decisiveness, 8 sacks in 116 attempts is too many)
Passing: 84/116, 962, 8-2-8; Rushing: 34/148. 3
Grade: Not draftable, no exceptional performance traits.
Sawyer Robertson, BAY, 6-4, 220 (needs to improve completion percentage, 62.5 right now)
Passing: 109/174, 1320, 13-2-8; Rushing: 15/3, 0
Grade: Not draftable. Low completion percentage, low rushing yards, no exceptional performance traits.
Behren Morton, TTU, 6-2, 220 (Needs to improve decision making, 3 interception in 100 attempts is too many.)
Passing: 69/100, 1065, 11-3-3; Rushing: 34/148. 11/-3, 0
Not draftable: too many bad decisions in spite of exceptional scoring.
Diego Pavia, VAN, 6-0, 207
Passing: 94/126, 1211, 13-3-3; Rushing: 48/294. 2
Grade: Day 2 due to size.
The other seniors are not in draft considerations right now, not draftable. They are not playing well.