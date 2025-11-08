2026 RB Prospects

LargoFin
Super Donator
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2018
- Messages
- 9,721
- Reaction score
- 10,574
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Daytona Beach, Florida
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My ranking:
DAY 2:
1a. Jadarian Price, Jr., ND, 5-11 210 (#145 overall)
1b. Justice Haynes, Jr., MICH, 5-11 210 (#52 overall)
3. Raleek Brown, Jr., ASU, 5-9 195 (#657 overall)
DAY 3
4. Evan Pryor, Sr., CIN, 5-9 195 (#782 overall)
5. Jaydn Ott, Sr., OU, 5-11 208 (#251 overall)
6. LeVeon Moss, Sr., TAMU, 5-11 210 (#191 overall)
UDFA
7. L.J. Johnson, Sr., CAL, 5-10 215 (#789 overall)
8. Waymond Jordan, Jr., USC, 5-10 210 (#820 overall)
9. Gavin Sawchuck, Sr., FSU, 5-11 209 (#676 overall)
10. Makhi Hughes, So., ORE, 5-11 210 (#237 overall)
11. Jamal Hayes, Sr., GT, 5-9 190 (#852 overall)
How do our RBs stack up?
Jaylen Wright - DAY 2, #1.
DeVon Achane - DAY 2. #3
Ollie Gordon, Alexander Mattison - undraftable
Last edited: