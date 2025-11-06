2026 S Prospects

LargoFin
My rankings:
DAY 1
1. Elliot Washington, Jr., PSU, 5-11 201 (#382 CB overall)
DAY 2/3
2. Caleb Downs. Jr., tOSU, 6-0 205 (#5 overall)
3. Xavier Nwankpa, Sr., IOWA, 6-2 213 (#213 overall)
4. Dillon Thieneman, Jr., ORE, 6-0 205 (#42 overall)
UDFA
5. Joel Aguero, Jr., UGA, 5-11 205 (#421 overall)
6. Sage Ryan, Sr., MISS. 5-11 200 (#744 overall)
7. Tony Mitchell, Sr., MSST, 6-1 215 (#603 overall)
8. Keli Lawson, Sr., UCF, 6-4 223 (#773 LB overall)
9. Cole Wisniewski, Sr., TTU, 6-3 220 (#298 overall)
10. Bray Hubbard, Jr., ALA, 6-2 213 (#155 overall)
How do our S stack up?
Minkah Fitzpatrick - DAY 2
Ashtyn Davis - not a safety
Ifeatu Melinfonwu - not a safety
Elijah Campbell - not safety
Dante Trader Jr. - undraftable