2026 TE Prospects

LargoFin

LargoFin

Mar 30, 2018
9,763
10,630
52
Daytona Beach, Florida
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

My rankings:

Day 2
1. Kenyon Sadiq, Jr., ORE, 6-3 245 (#21 overall)
2. John Michael Gyllenborg, Sr., WYO, 6-5 251 (#244 overall)
3. RJ Maryland, Sr., SMU, 6-4 240 (#323 overall)

DAY 3 - UDFA
4. Eli Stowers, Sr., VAN, 6-4 235 (#119 overall)
5. Donovan Green, Jr., LSU, 6-4 250 (#627 overall)
6. Luke Hasz, Jr., OLE, 6-3 250 (#373 overall)


How do our TEs stack up?

Julian Hill - undraftable
Darren Waller - not a TE
Greg Dulcich - undraftable
Jalin Conyers - undraftable
 
Last edited:
Sadiq is a stud. Blocking, RAC possession he looks awesome.

Curious did you not include Max Klare because of how this season has looked? He looked awesome at Purdue.
 
