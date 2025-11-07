2026 TE Prospects

LargoFin
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
My rankings:
Day 2
1. Kenyon Sadiq, Jr., ORE, 6-3 245 (#21 overall)
2. John Michael Gyllenborg, Sr., WYO, 6-5 251 (#244 overall)
3. RJ Maryland, Sr., SMU, 6-4 240 (#323 overall)
DAY 3 - UDFA
4. Eli Stowers, Sr., VAN, 6-4 235 (#119 overall)
5. Donovan Green, Jr., LSU, 6-4 250 (#627 overall)
6. Luke Hasz, Jr., OLE, 6-3 250 (#373 overall)
How do our TEs stack up?
Julian Hill - undraftable
Darren Waller - not a TE
Greg Dulcich - undraftable
Jalin Conyers - undraftable
Last edited: