 2026 WR Prospects | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2026 WR Prospects

LargoFin

LargoFin

Super Donator
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
9,487
Reaction score
10,212
Age
52
Location
Daytona Beach, Florida
In honor of Tyreek Hill's injury and best wishes for speedy recovery, here are my preliminary WR interests in the 2026 NFL Draft. Full list of consensus ranked potential prospects is here:

www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database

The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

Preliminary ranking (links to YT highlights):

Day 1:
23. Carnell Tate, OSU, Jr, 6-3 195
74. Eric Singleton, AUB, Jr, 5-10 180
104. Malachi Fields, ND, Sr, 6-4 222

Day 2
11. Jordyn Tyson, ASU, Rs Jr, 6-2 200
135. Elijah Sarratt, IU, Sr, 6-2 213
40. Nyck Harbor, SC, Jr, 6-5 235
193. Eric Rivers, GT, Sr, 5-11 180

Day 3
389. Vinny Anthony, WISC, Sr, 6-0 190
223. Trebor Pena, PSU, Sr, 5-10 187
211. Barion Brown, LSU, Sr, 5-11 185
545. Griffin Wilde, NW, Jr, 6-2 200
 
The undraftable SOPH class is so loaded at WR that it makes this group look pretty weak.

I hope Miami moves away from the Smurf WR's and goes for a more physical player.
 
Elijah Sarratt would be a nice complement to Waddle and we could probably get him in round 3 or 4. He already has scored 6 TD's this season.
 
jimthefin said:
The undraftable SOPH class is so loaded at WR that it makes this group look pretty weak.

I hope Miami moves away from the Smurf WR's and goes for a more physical player.
Click to expand...

I love 5-9 to 5-11 wide outs. Easy to scout, you can hardly mess up. And they offer versatility.
Bigger guys are a tough evaluation. They need to have great production, and that's tough to find in college, and if they do they usually go at the top of the draft requiring a high pick.
 
Tyson is WR1 no doubt.

I like Makai Lemon quite a bit and Chris Bell from Louisville is a big fella with skills.

Brazzell from Tenn has been explosive but I need to see more, he burst on the scene this year after doing next to nothing before that.

Plus you can't trust TENN's stupid Offense.

But he is fast and has a huge catch radius.

Kenyon Sadiq is the TE I would target, he can block and is a real athlete at the position.

But I would not be going TE that early, this team needs to build the goddam trenches.
 
LargoFin said:
I love 5-9 to 5-11 wide outs. Easy to scout, you can hardly mess up. And they offer versatility.
Bigger guys are a tough evaluation. They need to have great production, and that's tough to find in college, and if they do they usually go at the top of the draft requiring a high pick.
Click to expand...
Mcdummy is that you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom