2026 WR Prospects

In honor of Tyreek Hill's injury and best wishes for speedy recovery, here are my preliminary WR interests in the 2026 NFL Draft. Full list of consensus ranked potential prospects is here:
Preliminary ranking (links to YT highlights):
Day 1:
23. Carnell Tate, OSU, Jr, 6-3 195
74. Eric Singleton, AUB, Jr, 5-10 180
104. Malachi Fields, ND, Sr, 6-4 222
Day 2
11. Jordyn Tyson, ASU, Rs Jr, 6-2 200
135. Elijah Sarratt, IU, Sr, 6-2 213
40. Nyck Harbor, SC, Jr, 6-5 235
193. Eric Rivers, GT, Sr, 5-11 180
Day 3
389. Vinny Anthony, WISC, Sr, 6-0 190
223. Trebor Pena, PSU, Sr, 5-10 187
211. Barion Brown, LSU, Sr, 5-11 185
545. Griffin Wilde, NW, Jr, 6-2 200
2026 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2026 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com
