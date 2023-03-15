 25-1 On The Dolphins Winning The SB? And 3rd In The Division According To Vegas? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

25-1 On The Dolphins Winning The SB? And 3rd In The Division According To Vegas?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Do NOT shoot the messenger. I am just reporting the data. These are the betting odds. For the division alone, Dolphins 3rd. Odds obviously assume Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. Good news is the Rats are at the bottom (assuming they do nothing material like Lamar Jackson or something of that ilk which I do not think will happen despite the rumors). Heck as far as the SB, as things currently stand, the Dolphins are in a 5 way tie for 8th with other chump teams like Detroit and Denver (I would short Denver all day long sorry Sean Payton aint changing chicken shit into chicken salad). Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Does Vegas assume Tua will get hurt or we are just not as good as we think we are? Or is Vegas not giving us enough credit? If you believe that good time to throw some money down on Miami you get 25-1, I might take a shot!!!! Discuss.......


 
E30M3

E30M3

200.gif
 
The Ghost

seriously anyone planning to plunk some money down on this team should do it now.

Closer to the season the hype will pick up.
 
sickdawg

sickdawg

I could care less what Vegas thinks..This is why they play the games!! I’ll take our Phins over both those teams any day!!
 
gregorygrant83

And remember this is the difference from Patriots not making the playoffs in 2022. So they weren't that far off.

 
andyahs

andyahs

Not sure who had the Fins in the super bowl at this point. So maybe they can pump their brakes.
 
