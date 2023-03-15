25-1 On The Dolphins Winning The SB? And 3rd In The Division According To Vegas?

Do NOT shoot the messenger. I am just reporting the data. These are the betting odds. For the division alone, Dolphins 3rd. Odds obviously assume Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. Good news is the Rats are at the bottom (assuming they do nothing material like Lamar Jackson or something of that ilk which I do not think will happen despite the rumors). Heck as far as the SB, as things currently stand, the Dolphins are in a 5 way tie for 8th with other chump teams like Detroit and Denver (I would short Denver all day long sorry Sean Payton aint changing chicken shit into chicken salad). Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Does Vegas assume Tua will get hurt or we are just not as good as we think we are? Or is Vegas not giving us enough credit?Discuss.......