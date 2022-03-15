27million Left. Just RELAX!!

Salary Cap | Over the Cap salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

Per overthecap.com, we have almost 27million left after our signings yesterday and we haven't cut anyone yet. Plenty to sign our rookies and an offensive lineman (especially if we cut some peeps). Everyone step away from the ledge. Edmunds and Wilson are going to surprise a lot of people. We have the best backup QB in the league. Ogbah resigned, Gesicki signed his tender. There's still a draft in April. Quit your crying!!Believe in McDaniels.