27million Left. Just RELAX!!

Per overthecap.com, we have almost 27million left after our signings yesterday and we haven't cut anyone yet. Plenty to sign our rookies and an offensive lineman (especially if we cut some peeps). Everyone step away from the ledge. Edmunds and Wilson are going to surprise a lot of people. We have the best backup QB in the league. Ogbah resigned, Gesicki signed his tender. There's still a draft in April. Quit your crying!!

Believe in McDaniels.

Yeah yeah, I am old enough to remember Believe in Saban, believe in Cameron, believe in Gase, believe in Flores, I am sick of it. Shit or get off the pot. Get it right this time for once you ****ing Clowns 🤣🤣
 
We can also add another $20 to that if we needed to.....
 
Still waiting for us to sign Aaron Rodgers
 
